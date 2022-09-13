Education Resources, Inc. Announces New, On-Demand, Online Continuing Education Course with Amanda Hall, PT, MPT, PCS

Convenient Online Learning Enables Therapists to Bring Their Practice to the Next Level

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc., a leading continuing education provider for physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists, is adding to the company's robust online, on-demand course catalog with: Ambulation, Activity and AFOs: Addressing the Ankle to Improve Gait and Function-ONLINE.

Relevant Continuing Education for Therapists by Therapists (PRNewswire)

Taught by Amanda Hall, PT, MPT, PCS, an engaging instructor and experienced therapist who developed a framework of pediatric and neuro ankle intervention, Hall provides helpful instruction to increase treatment repertoires for the foot and ankle for both pediatric and adult patients with neurological, developmental and/or orthopedic diagnoses.

The online course, which is now available through ERI's website, was previously recorded during a live webinar and can now be taken from the convenience of home or office. Here's what one therapist has said about Ambulation, Activity and AFOs: Addressing the Ankle to Improve Gait and Function:

Amanda is wonderful. She clearly is passionate about "foot core" and applying it to physical therapy practice. She uses both research and her own personal experiences to explain concepts. One thing I found particularly helpful is applying concepts to interventions you can use in clinic next week following the course. She also has an extensive knowledge of orthotics, casting and equipment overall. I truly believe whether you're a seasoned therapist or new grad you will find some gems to take away to add to your toolbox. This course was amazing!" – Elizabeth K., PT from Connecticut

ERI is offering Ambulation, Activity and AFOs: Addressing the Ankle to Improve Gait and Function-ONLINE for $299/person. Registration includes access to the course and all downloadable handout materials for one year, earning 11 contact hours (1.1 CEUs) upon completion. Participants who register before October 3, 2022 can SAVE $30 off registration with coupon code HALLONLINE30 at check-out.

About Education Resources, Inc.

Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education that helps PTs, OTs, and SLPs transform the lives of their patients. Peruse ERI's complete list of online, live webinar and in-person courses. Visit www.educationresourcesinc.com or call 800-487-6530 for more information.

Media Contact: Laurie Goonan, ERI Marketing Coordinator – lgoonan@educationresourcesinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Education Resources, Inc.