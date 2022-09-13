New Clorox EcoClean™ Delivers on Evolving Needs of Cleaning Professionals

The Clorox EcoClean™ platform is a new line of eco-conscious cleaners and disinfectants that provide a more sustainable solution for professionals to help keep public spaces clean and healthy.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleaning professionals seeking more sustainable cleaners and disinfectants to help keep public facilities clean and healthy now have a new option in Clorox EcoClean™. From CloroxPro, the trusted makers of Clorox's line of professional products, Clorox EcoClean is a new product platform anchored by an EPA-certified Design for the Environment (DfE) disinfectant cleaner and EPA-certified Safer Choice cleaners, meaning the products meet stringent requirements and high standards set by the U.S. EPA that ensures all ingredients have been reviewed for human health and environmental safety.1

"The expectations of the professional cleaning industry and their patrons continue to evolve, but what hasn't changed is the need for effective products that allow people to thrive in public spaces," says Kyra de St. Paer, Senior Director of Marketing for CloroxPro. "Clorox EcoClean was made for a range of public spaces where cleaning professionals are looking for eco-conscious options to incorporate into their cleaning and disinfecting protocols with no sacrifice to efficacy."

The first Clorox EcoClean products that will be available starting this fall include:

Clorox EcoClean™ Disinfecting Cleaner , a ready-to-use, disinfectant cleaner with a plant-based active ingredient, formulated without bleach, alcohol, phosphate or quats, that kills 99.9% of illness-causing germs in two minutes or less, including cold and flu viruses, SARS-CoV-2, Norovirus, Staph and Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). This is the fastest contact time to date among other EPA-certified Design for the Environment disinfectants that do not use alcohol. Tested for compatibility across more than 20 common surfaces, Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Cleaner sanitizes hard, non-porous, non-food contact surfaces in 15 seconds. 2,3

Clorox EcoClean™ All-Purpose Cleaner , a ready-to-use EPA Safer Choice certified and USDA Biobased Certified cleaner made with 99% plant-based cleaning ingredients that break down grease, grime and dirt. Safe and effective for 20 common surfaces, including counters, appliances, stainless steel, sealed granite, chrome, cook top hoods, classroom tables, desks, hard chairs and restroom surfaces, it is perfect for use in commercial kitchens and school cafeterias.

Clorox EcoClean™ Glass Cleaner, a ready-to-use, non-ammoniated product that is USDA-Certified Biobased and made with 94% plant-based cleaning ingredients specifically designed to cut through dirt, smudges and fingerprints, leaving glass and mirrors clean and streak-free.

The launch of Clorox EcoClean products comes at a time when consumer expectations of public space cleanliness and a company's impact on the environment is at an all-time high.

In a 2022 survey of nearly 1,200 consumers conducted by CloroxPro, 81% stated they would prefer if the public spaces they visited used eco-conscious cleaners, citing benefits to the environment. Building Service Contractors and Facility Managers in the same survey stated there is a lack of eco-conscious options. However, more than four-fifths of consumers are seeking this change and the cleaning industry is beginning to close the gap with new eco-conscious products that are just as effective as traditional cleaners and disinfectants.

"Professional cleaners today need to know the products they use in public spaces work efficiently and effectively. Yet as demands for eco-conscious products increase, professional cleaners must also consider the impact of the product on people and the environment," says Steve Ashkin, CEO and President of The Ashkin Group and known as the 'Father of Green Cleaning'. "Clorox EcoClean™ disinfectants and cleaners meet the needs of our professional cleaners and are certified by the U.S. EPA's Design for the Environment and Safer Choice Programs demonstrating that they perform well and that the ingredients meet the EPA's stringent criteria."

CloroxPro's mission aligns with The Clorox Company's purpose to champion people to be well and thrive every day. With a focus on more sustainable products and championing public health, Clorox EcoClean is an example of how the company is taking action to enhance best practices within the professional cleaning industry.

"One of the ways CloroxPro has committed to enhancing the sustainability of our products is by focusing on the ingredient alternatives used in Clorox EcoClean products," says Scott Melin, Senior Director of Research and Development at CloroxPro. "Additionally, Clorox EcoClean packaging contains a minimum of 25% post-recycled plastic."

Clorox EcoClean also can help facilities and organizations meet their own sustainability goals, including meeting the requirements set forth by several third-party organizations, such as LEED certified buildings, ISSA-CIMS – Green Buildings and Healthy Green Schools and Colleges.

More information about Clorox EcoClean can be found at www.cloroxpro.com/CloroxEcoClean.

Research Methodology

On behalf of Clorox, Ketchum Analytics conducted an online survey in April 2022 of 1,198 individuals from the U.S. General Population with nationally representative samples based on age, gender, region, race/ethnicity and income. The survey also sought input from 554 cleaning industry professionals defined as business service contractors, facility managers in education, office buildings, medical facilities or gyms, or infection preventionists in healthcare settings.

About CloroxPro

Building on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, CloroxPro offers some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brand names for commercial cleaning, including its Clorox Healthcare products for healthcare facilities. From comprehensive surface disinfection to advanced technologies, CloroxPro is committed to meeting the demands of industry professionals and commercial facilities such as offices, schools, athletic facilities and hospitals. For more information, visit www.CloroxPro.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Rainbow Light®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ajudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

1 As of 11-05-2021

2 For full organism list please refer to the product label

3 When used as directed

