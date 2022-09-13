Pop On Veneers Celebrates Grand Opening of First NYC Retail Store to Complement Their National At-Home Smile Transformations

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop On Veneers continues to transform smiles by designing 100% custom-made veneers that cover missing teeth , gaps , or chips . This summer, Pop On Veneers celebrated the grand opening of their first store in NYC to offer in-person digital scanning stations for its state-of-the-art digital impressions. Customers may now choose between visiting the Manhattan storefront, or making impressions at-home with a kit provided by the company. Both options produce custom-made removable veneers that fit precisely over existing teeth and give customers the confidence to smile again! The new storefront is on 237 W 37th St, New York, NY 10018.

Pop On Veneers transforms smiles by designing 100% custom-made veneers that cover missing teeth, gaps, or chips.

"I've been taking a lot of pictures of myself in the past day because I really am thoroughly impressed and thoroughly thrilled with this product," says customer Kat after receiving her Pop On Veneers in the mail. "Please know that I'm for real. I'm cheap, I am a mom who spends more on her kids than herself, and this product is something that I'm so incredibly thankful for," she adds.

At the Manhattan storefront, customers can get their digital impressions taken by one of Pop On Veneers' smile specialists. Pop On Veneers services the rest of the country with their innovative At-Home Impression Kits. Once the digital impressions are made In-Office, or once the At-Home impressions are sent back to Pop On's FDA registered laboratory in NYC, master technicians inspect the impressions and then custom design Pop On Veneers with a beautiful look and a perfect fit.

Whether you're missing teeth , have chipped teeth , or looking for a brighter smile , Pop On Veneers will deliver a 100% custom-made smile to your doorstep without shaving your natural teeth. With just one requirement for eligibility—having five or more teeth on the top or bottom—almost everyone is able to achieve the smile of their dreams with Pop On Veneers. A Pop On smile costs just a fraction of corrective dental procedures, and is a completely pain-free process. Pop On Veneers prides itself on its accessibility: with an affordable cost and several payment plan options, everyone has the opportunity to get a smile they love.

Find Pop On Veneers on:

PopOnVeneers.com

Instagram here

Facebook here

Youtube here

Contact: Nicole Tsarouhas

Email: pr@poponveneers.com

Phone: 856 701 9808

Pop On Veneers Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pop On Veneers