Santo Spirits, a Premium Portfolio of Agave Expressions, Expands Distribution into the Puerto Rico Market

The full line of Santo Blanco, Reposado, and Mezquila created by spirits pioneer Sammy Hagar and iconic chef Guy Fieri, will be available in stores, bars and restaurants across the Caribbean Island

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santo Spirits, the brainchild of spirits pioneer and Grammy-award winning musician Sammy Hagar, and iconic chef and Emmy Award-winning television personality Guy Fieri is reaching new consumers by launching their portfolio of premium agave spirits in Puerto Rico. Produced with time-honored, artisanal practices in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, Santo Spirits only utilizes 100% blue Weber agave of the highest quality. Santo's expressions are gluten free, unbelievably smooth and made the traditional way, honoring the culture and practices of authentic tequila. Unlike most tequilas on the market in the U.S., Santo tequilas are certified additive free by Tequila Matchmaker meaning there is no coloring or flavoring added to the finished product. The premium portfolio currently consists of the world's first Mezquila, an old-world style tequila Blanco and an ultra-smooth Reposado, all of which will be officially available for purchase in Puerto Rico in October 2022.

"I have been in this business for over 30 years, and I am really proud and impressed by what we have been able to accomplish with the Santo Spirits brand. I'm dedicated to producing the best tequila in the world and I can't wait for fans in Puerto Rico to get a taste of such an authentic product," said Sammy Hagar. "We are using premium ingredients and traditional processes that have given us a liquid that is going to shake up the tequila market."

Santo will be launching all three of their award-winning agave expressions in Puerto Rico in October, with future variants to also be made available upon release. Santo Blanco is smooth, with balanced and notable agave flavor which is complimented by earthy, white pepper and citrus aromas. Delicate spice and floral flavors add to the intensity of the liquid. Santo Reposado begins as Santo Tequila Blanco, resting in lightly charred and used American oak bourbon barrels for four to five months, imparting a smooth, easy-drinking tequila. Santo Mezquila, the world's first ever blend of tequila and mezcal, is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave and 100% Espadin Agave (Angustifolia variety).

"Sammy and I are longtime buddies who share a love for creating and curating memorable experiences, whether it's through food, music or now, tequila. We are stoked to bring the Santo Spirits experience to more folks around the country so that they can share in our passion and join in on the Santo lifestyle," said Guy Fieri.

The Santo portfolio should be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a premium cocktail. For more information and recipes please visit www.santospirits.com.

About Santo Spirits

The Santo Spirits brand was conceived out of longtime friendship, exceptional food, great tequila, and the search for a taste revelation. Santo Spirits is the brainchild of rocker Sammy Hagar, and chef Guy Fieri. Together, the duo created Santo Spirits and found their virtuoso with Juan Eduardo Nuñez, a third-generation master distiller from the famed distillery El Viejito, founded in 1937, in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Sammy's history of making world-renowned tequila, Guy's world-famous taste buds, and Juan Eduardo's award-winning craftsmanship, bring to life the portfolio of Santo Spirits: The world's first Mezquila, an old-world style tequila Blanco, and the sinfully smooth reposado. For more information about Santo Spirits, please visit SantoSpirit.com

