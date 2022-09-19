Life Time Foundation Commits to 'Get Kids Moving' with more than $600,000 in Grants to Nineteen Youth Organizations Across the Nation

Life Time Foundation Commits to 'Get Kids Moving' with more than $600,000 in Grants to Nineteen Youth Organizations Across the Nation

From youth soccer in Maryland, to golf programming at charter schools in the South Bronx, to Indigenous-led yoga in Arizona, Life Time Foundation goes big on youth movement

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of Life Time (NYSE: LTH), announces nineteen grant recipients from its Get Kids Moving initiative, a new program launched in November 2021 to spark exercise and healthy movement in nation's youth. The program complements the Life Time Foundation's established and heralded work in improving youth nutrition through partnerships with more than 35 school districts, working to serve the most nourishing, delicious food possible to the students in their care, impacting 3,634 school sites and 1.7 million students since 2011.

Life Time Foundation (PRNewswire)

Life Time Foundation gives more than $600,000 in grants to nineteen deserving youth organizations across the nation

"We are determined and prepared to face the rising challenge that is the lack of exercise in America's youth head-on, and affect change for kids living overly sedentary lifestyles," said Marnie Wells, Executive Director of the Life Time Foundation. "The dynamic group of deserving organizations receiving these grants will ensure that more than 27,000 kids across the nation—of varying ages and from many walks of life—will be positively impacted and inspired to move."

Upon announcing Get Kids Moving!, the Life Time Foundation received funding applications from more than 60 school districts, school sites and community organizations. The selected beneficiaries are:

America SCORES New York – New York City, $15,000

America SCORES New York uses soccer, literary arts, and civic engagement to inspire young people to be their best in school, on the field, and in their communities at no cost. For 10-15 hours a week, children participate in sessions designed to target whole-child fitness (physical, social-emotional and mental). Funds will support the Health Through Soccer program.

American Senior High School – Miami, $15,000

The American Patriots Runners Team provides equal opportunity for students with special needs and diverse backgrounds to get interested in fitness. Funds will be used for new treadmills, uniforms, sneakers and equipment to motivate students to become active in sports, follow good nutrition, increase self-esteem and social skills.

Austin Independent School District – Austin, Tex., $100,000

Funds will be used for new technology integration – specifically, heartrate monitor kits – in the freshmen Lifetime Fitness and Wellness physical education classes at 12 Austin high schools in order to promote healthy habits and empower students to take initiative in their physical and mental wellbeing.

Chicago Public Schools – Chicago, $68,979.50

In partnership with Children First Fund: the Chicago Public Schools Foundation, funds will be put toward CPS Moves!, a comprehensive approach to physical activity at schools by creating opportunities and support for physical activity at various times during the school day, developing students' knowledge, skills, and confidence to be physically active throughout their lives.

City Parks Foundation – New York City, $20,500

Funds support implementation of summer programming for children and families in city parks located in underserved areas throughout the five boroughs of New York City and allows for the return of the Family Adventure Race, a beloved parent-child relay event.

Edward E. Sadlowski Elementary School – Chicago, $7,000

Funds will be used to enhance the school's volleyball, basketball, softball and football programs. Through the purchase of volleyball standards, storage racks, volleyball carts, flag football equipment, and properly sized basketballs, 100 students in grades 5th – 8th will have a chance to improve their skills.

Family Life Academy Charter Schools – New York City, $15,000

Funds will be put toward South Bronx-based Family Life Academy Charter Schools' new afterschool First Tee Golf and DreamYard Dance Program, addressing the issue of equity by exposing students to sports and physical activities that are not accessible due to prohibitive costs and lack of programming.

Funston Elementary School – Chicago, $14,605

405 students, grades preschool - 8, will benefit from new physical education equipment, supporting their overall physical, mental and social wellness which was highly impacted due to the pandemic.

Girls on the Run Minnesota – Minneapolis, $15,000

Girls on the Run uses caring and trained coach volunteers and a vetted high-quality 8–10-week curriculum to create a world where every girl knows her limitless potential through running. Those who finish the program experience a measured increase in caring, competence, confidence, connection, and contribution. Funds will deepen the program's reach and provide scholarships, shoes, and running hijabs.

Lake County School District – Leadville, Colo., $150,000

Funds will fully cover a new gymnasium floor at Lake County High School in Leadville, Colorado, where the infamous Leadville Race Series, owned and produced by Life Time, takes place.

The Loppet Foundation – Minneapolis, $15,000

The Loppet Foundation creates a shared passion for year-round outdoor adventure in the Minneapolis area, focusing on underserved youth and families, through a variety of programs and stewardship of one of the largest urban parks in the country. Funds will support the Junior Loppet middle school program in North Minneapolis, empowering underrepresented youth through year-round outdoor activities such as cross-country skiing, mountain biking, and trail running.

Maryland State Youth Soccer Association – Baltimore, $15,000

The Maryland State Youth Soccer Association's Let's Play! program is an after-school initiative that provides a character building, community supported physical activity program that helps teach social and emotional skills while fighting obesity and related illnesses. Funds will add the Let's Play! Program in two additional schools benefiting 160 children.

McClintock High School – Tempe, Ariz., $15,000

Funds will be put toward the new Charger Recreation Center, designed to remove barriers for the underserved population that exists in traditional health club settings. The facilities will include a weight room, yoga, and nutrition seminars to all students regardless of their financial background or ability level.

Minneapolis Public Schools – Minneapolis, $59,184

Funding will allow for universal bike education, reducing barriers and advancing equity in MPS Safe Routes to School programming. Funds will be used to purchase two bike fleets, to train 20 staff on bike safety and to support the Let's Roll MPS group bicycle ride. Fifteen schools will have access to physical activity grants, prioritizing historically underserved communities and impacting 6,000 students.

Medgar Evers Fine and Performing Arts School – Chicago, $15,000

Grant will help remove barriers to equitable access to school-based physical activity opportunities and help develop targeted strategies to promote health and wellness for underserved students. Items include basketball boards and rims and volleyball equipment.

Native Strength Revolution – Phoenix, Minneapolis and San Bernardino County, Calif., $15,000

Native Strength Revolution equips a new generation of Indigenous healers through leadership and mindfulness training and yoga certification, collaborating with communities to uncover a new possibility of wellness for youth through Indigenous-led yoga, nutrition, and medicine education. Funds will grow in-school and afterschool programming of yoga classes and wellness teaching for K-12 students.

Netball America Inc. – Atlanta, $15,000

Netball America creates an exciting atmosphere of participation and supports individual progress, team unity, good health, and education of youth while uniting communities for positive change. Netball America's Be An Inspiration program takes youth on an engaging journey designed to stimulate critical thinking skills, get engaged in games without the pressure of having to lose weight, and promote self-confidence and non-violence. Funds will expand the Be An Inspiration program in Atlanta, Ga.

Rancho Elementary School – Novato, Calif., $13,070

Funds will be put toward the new "600 Seconds to Glory" program, in which each grade level will take part in a ten-minute vigorous yet fun game or activity every day before lunch. The challenges will incorporate camaraderie, sportsmanship, and goal setting by gradually building endurance through fun and competitive games.

Saint Paul Public Schools – Saint Paul, Minn., $20,000

Funds will be used to purchase cardio drumming equipment, expanding physical education curriculum to appeal to more students by introducing new forms of physical fitness beyond team and individual sports.

Funding for Get Kids Moving comes from Life Time, Inc. and athletes those who live their own passion for movement via the Life Time Foundation Team, a group of 184 individual cyclists, runners and triathletes taking part in six of Life Time's most iconic athletic events while committing to fundraise between $1,500 and $3,000 in exchange for complimentary entry and bypassing event lotteries. The six events for 2022 are:

To learn more or donate to the Life Time Foundation, visit www.ltfoundation.org.

About Life Time Foundation

Life Time Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit associated with Life Time, works nationwide with the goal of improving youth health. The Foundation collaborates with public K-12 schools, supporting them in serving minimally-processed food in school and fund community organizations working to make sure all kids can take part in safe, fun, and enriching physical activity. 100% of every dollar donated to the Life Time Foundation directly supports its mission because all administrative costs are contributed by Life Time, Inc. For more information, visit www.ltfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.