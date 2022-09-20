Pitt, Bon Jovi Nab "A" Rating in Celebrity Wine Competition; Vanderpump, Diaz Disappoint

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no wonder that Brad Pitt is battling so hard for control of his winery from Angelina Jolie: the wine is worth fighting over.

Pitt's Miraval Rosé notched an "A" in Bevinars' online celebrity wine competition, with a strong 26% of the vote, second only to Jon Bon Jovi's Hampton Water, which triumphed with an "A+" and 35% of the vote.

Cameron Diaz and Lisa Vanderpump's bottles disappointed with each respectively garnering 4% of the vote, a "D" rating.

In Bevinars' "Clash of the Celebrity Rosés" last week, 458 wine lovers logged in via Zoom, and Bevinars founder and award-winning author Mark Oldman instructed the group on how to evaluate rosé wine. He then presented the six contenders. Participants voted through Zoom's online polling system, with the following results:

1] Jon Bon Jovi: Hampton Water Rosé (35%)

2] Brad Pitt: Miraval Rosé (26%)

3] John Legend: LVE Cotes de Provence Rosé (22%)

4] Kylie Minogue: Cotes de Provence Rosé (9%)

5] tie) Cameron Diaz: Avaline Rosé (4%)

5] tie) Lisa Vanderpump: Vanderpump Rosé (4%)

"With so celebrity wines in the market, it is fascinating to know which ones provide the most pleasure," said Bevinars' Oldman. "Bon Jovi and Pitt's bottles were praised for their depth of flavor and smooth drinkability."

He added: "With Pitt's wine showing so well, one has to wonder if Angelina Jolie might be having second thoughts about selling her stake in the winery."

Bevinars is conducting several virtual wine classes and events in the coming weeks:

September 21 : Secrets of Spanish Wine

September 28 : Secrets of Portuguese Wine

October 5 : Secrets of Loire Wine

October 12 : Secrets of Champagne

October 25 : Masters of Merlot

For more information, see:

https://www.markoldman.com/virtual-wine-tastings-mark-oldman/

