ACRES Announces New ESG Initiative in Support of Conservation Efforts

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACRES Capital Corp., a nationwide commercial real estate middle-market lender along with ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE: ACR), a REIT which is externally managed by a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., announced a new initiative that reinforces ACRES' commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

(PRNewsfoto/ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.) (PRNewswire)

As part of the "ACRES Protects an Acre" initiative, ACRES will make a donation in connection with each loan it closes to a nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect acres of vulnerable land.

"Our dedication to ESG drives ACRES to be a more purposeful company," said ACRES Chief Executive Officer and President Mark Fogel. "The 'ACRES Protects an Acre' initiative reinforces our ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability."

About ACRES Capital Corp.

ACRES is a nationwide direct lender and SEC-registered investment adviser that provides construction, bridge and permanent debt capital solutions for the commercial real estate industry. ACRES partners on targeted opportunities in the $15 million to $100 million range, including multifamily, student housing, retail, office, hospitality, and industrial. Contact us at www.acrescap.com or at (516) 535-0015.

About ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate ("CRE") mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property through direct ownership and joint ventures. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office property in top U.S. markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.acresreit.com or contact investor relations at IR@acresreit.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.