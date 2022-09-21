Adapsyn Bioscience enters into strategic collaboration with Evotec

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Adapsyn Bioscience Inc., a chemical bioinformatics company that discovers novel drug-like small molecules, today announced a strategic collaboration with Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO). Under the collaboration, Evotec will have the opportunity to evaluate small molecules developed by Adapsyn as potential therapeutic candidates in proprietary and partnered drug discovery projects.

Evotec gains access to novel drug-like small molecules from microorganisms for its hit identification capabilities

The Adapsyn platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and isolate novel drug-like metabolites from microbes for downstream assay and development. Evotec has extensive biochemical, cellular, and phenotypic screening capabilities, and particular expertise in natural product drug discovery and development. The multi-year collaboration will provide Evotec with libraries of bioactive small molecules to screen against high value targets of interest to Evotec and its partners. Adapsyn will be responsible for library generation and compound production efforts.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Dr Dirk Ullmann, Global Head of Drug Discovery Services at Evotec, said: "Combining Adapsyn's libraries of drug-like molecules from microorganisms with Evotec's extensive hit identification capabilities provides an exciting opportunity to broaden the scope of natural products as a source for drug discovery. We look forward to working closely with the highly specialised team at Adapsyn to leverage their compound libraries for the benefit of patients across many different therapeutic indications."

Dr Andrew (Andy) Haigh, President and CEO of Adapsyn Bioscience, said: "This exciting collaboration will allow Adapsyn to benefit from the breadth and depth of Evotec's natural product development expertise and provides a mechanism to evaluate our chemistry against an expanded range of targets and screening modalities. We are thrilled to partner with Evotec and we look forward to a productive relationship that builds on our collective strengths."

About Adapsyn

Adapsyn Bioscience is a chemical bioinformatics company that can consistently and rapidly identify novel and known small molecules produced by microbes. The platform is being used to find novel therapies in oncology, inflammation, and infectious disease, and can characterize microbes from the microbiome relevant to human health. Adapsyn can identify microbes that produce small molecules that target specific proteins and can evaluate a molecule's potential to be developed as a therapeutic based on genomic and metabolomic analysis alone. The company also partners with leaders in agriculture and food & nutrition. For additional information please go to www.adapsyn.com or email info@adapsyn.com.

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this "Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 4,500 highly qualified people. The Company's 16 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE Adapsyn Bioscience Inc.