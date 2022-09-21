Lyra Health Introduces New Offerings to Support Whole Family Mental Health

Deepens its investment in specialized care for kids and teens, with access to more than 3,900 licensed providers, enhanced coaching for parents, and personalized support for complex needs

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyra Health, the leading provider of global Workforce Mental Health solutions, today detailed plans to significantly expand its support for whole family care in response to the growing crisis in childhood mental health.

Family Mental Health in Crisis

According to the CDC, nearly 1 in 5 children suffer from a mental, emotional, or behavioral health disorder. A recent study found that the prevalence of depression and anxiety symptoms in children and teens since COVID-19 has doubled. The pandemic has also intensified mental health issues and other psychosocial stressors among parents and caregivers, with 70 percent reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression, stress disorders, or suicidal ideation.

"Traditional approaches to childhood mental health care have failed our kids, as well as their parents and caregivers," said Dr. Connie Chen, chief operating officer, Lyra Health. "It has been extraordinarily difficult for families to find specialists practicing evidence-based care, and parents are left poorly supported when coping with these difficult and complex family situations."

A New Approach to Whole Family Mental Health Care

Transforming access to care for kids and teens requires a new approach to mental health. Lyra is today introducing important initiatives designed to help young people and their families in getting the care they need:

Access to more than 3,900 specialized providers for children 0-17 in the U.S. — Lyra continues to expand its proprietary network of evidence-based providers, and the company offers a unified platform for comprehensive therapy and medication management treatment options for kids and teens aged 0-17.

Enhanced Therapy for Teens — Lyra is bringing together evidence-based therapists with digital content created expressly for adolescents, utilizing Lyra's proven technology-enabled model. Lyra has demonstrated, through — Lyra is bringing together evidence-based therapists with digital content created expressly for adolescents, utilizing Lyra's proven technology-enabled model. Lyra has demonstrated, through peer-reviewed research , that its model helps people improve their mental health conditions more quickly than traditional approaches.

Expanded Coaching programs for parents and caregivers — Lyra is enhancing its Coaching offering to provide guidance, teach new skills, and address common parenting challenges such as tantrums and bullying.

Personalized Care Navigation for Autism Spectrum Disorder — Finding and managing care for complex needs can be among the most difficult experiences for caregivers and families. As part of its Advanced Care Coordination solutions, Lyra will introduce 1:1 support to help parents and caregivers connect with providers specializing in Autism Spectrum Disorder.

"Since Lyra's inception, child and adolescent mental health has been a critical area of focus, as demonstrated by the depth of our specialized provider network and care programs," said Dr. Chen. "Our clinical team continues to research and develop new services to support young people and their families through evidence-based care and engaging apps and content."

Access to Specialized Care with Enhanced Therapy for Teens

Lyra's enhanced therapy for teens will streamline access to specialized providers and combine video-based therapy with between-session digital lessons, exercises, guides, and assessments tailored to the unique needs of each teenager in care. Teens will gain access to personalized plans as well as 1:1 messaging with their provider between sessions, all via the Lyra app or web experience. Lyra's providers have calendars available for instant booking, as well as availability during evenings and weekends.

Skill Building and Coaching Support for Parents

When children are suffering, the entire family is affected. Understanding that parents and caregivers need personalized support, Lyra is expanding its Coaching offering to provide guidance, teach new skills, and address common challenges such as life transitions, tantrums, and cyber-bullying. Coaches will work with parents to build a custom care plan. Between-session exercises will help parents practice skills and video lessons will be available on demand. Additionally, members will have unlimited access to coaching support via 1:1 messaging.

Care Navigation for Autism Spectrum Disorder

Lyra offers a concierge program that provides personalized support for children, adolescents, and adults who need help accessing specialized care. Lyra is expanding this high-touch experience to support adults and caregivers who need help with access to care for a dependent, including screening, diagnosis, and treatment for ASD. A dedicated Care Navigator will help members find in-network evidence-based providers, coordinate care, and provide resources and education to promote advocacy.

Lyra's enhanced suite of solutions to support entire families will be available in 2023.

