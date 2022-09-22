Jones Walker Consulting Welcomes New Managing Director Tommy Kurtz

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that Tommy Kurtz has assumed the role of Managing Director of Jones Walker Consulting, the firm's site selection and economic development consulting arm.

Tommy holds the economic development profession's most prestigious designation, CEcD (certified economic developer), and he brings to Jones Walker Consulting nearly 30 years of economic development experience across the Gulf Coast region. He advises corporations, governments, and public-private entities on site selection, expansion, relocation, and related economic development opportunities. He has held executive and leadership positions in the private, nonprofit, and governmental sectors in Louisiana and Texas, including with regional, state, and local agencies; utility organizations; and private engineering companies. Most recently, he served as vice president of business and strategic development for the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation. Earlier in his career, Tommy served for five years as executive director of the Business Expansion and Retention Group at Louisiana Economic Development.

Speaking on his new role, Tommy said, "I have known and worked on both sides of the table with Jones Walker for almost 30 years. To be associated with the firm at this point in my career, feels like I have come full circle. Initially, I will focus on utilizing the latest technology to expand the scope of services that Jones Walker Consulting provides across the southeast and Gulf Coast."

Tommy transitions into this new role following the recent death of Von Hatley, who managed Jones Walker Consulting for more than a decade. Throughout his career, Tommy has been deeply involved in site selection and economic development initiatives that have resulted in the creation of more than 12,000 new direct jobs, retention of more than 21,000 jobs, and $40 billion in new capital investment from more than 100 announced projects.

"Tommy has been a trusted advisor in the economic development industry in our region and we are very pleased to have him now leading Jones Walker Consulting and guiding our clients through the site selection and economic development process," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.

