Jyoti Mundra, PhD, appointed as new Chief Business Officer at MEDSIR

The appointment of the new Chief Business Officer strengthens the ability to execute the company's global strategy

Dr. Mundra is passionate about medical research and is poised to accelerate MEDSIR's rapid growth as she brings extensive business and scientific experience

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDSIR, an international company specialized in the strategic design of clinical trials is pleased to announce the appointment of Jyoti Mundra, PhD, as Chief Business Officer.

In her role, Jyoti will help accelerate the growth of MEDSIR while enhancing MEDSIR's presence and business in North America. She will be leading global business and marketing team to provide clinical solutions to biopharma companies and build a network with hospitals and institutions.

"Jyoti's scientific background paired with her track record of high sales performance makes her great addition to our team and bolsters our presence in North America," says María Campos, Chief Executive Officer of the company.

"MEDSIR is building the market leading solutions for investigator lead clinical trials and provide strategic clinical solutions to biopharma companies. I am excited about the growth of MEDSIR and expansion in the North American market," said Jyoti Mundra.

About Jyoti Mundra

Jyoti has worked at various full service CRO's helping biopharma companies to advance their drug pipeline. Prior to joining MEDSIR, Jyoti served as a Director of Business Development at Sinclair Research and helped achieve hypergrowth leading to an acquisition by Altasciences. She also held similar roles at Champions Oncology and Covance to improve the productivity of drug development. Jyoti received her PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Rutgers University. She completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the NYU Langone Medical Center.

