Nation's state park directors gather to discuss conservation and innovation during annual conference in Oregon

Nation's state park directors gather to discuss conservation and innovation during annual conference in Oregon

SUNRIVER, Ore., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- State park directors, staff and vendors from across the nation gathered in Central Oregon Sept. 6-9 to collaborate and discuss the future of America's state parks during the National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) annual conference.

(PRNewsfoto/National Association of State P) (PRNewswire)

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, which is celebrating its centennial in 2022, hosted the event. The conference took place at Sunriver Resort in Oregon's high desert region. As part of the conference, participants also had the opportunity to visit various state parks, national parks and outdoor recreation management lands across Central Oregon.

More than 350 attendees included directors, deputy directors, operations managers, support staff and vendors. Keynote speakers included:

Mike Reynolds , Deputy Director for Congressional and External Relations, National Park Service

Dr. Patrick Gonzalez , Associate Adjunct Professor, University of California at Berkeley , and climate change scientist

Earl B. Hunter Jr. , Founder and President of Black Folks Camp Too

Session topics ranged from removing barriers to accessibility, creating a welcoming atmosphere in parks, climate change impacts on operations, partnerships and relationship building, and industry trends and improvements.

"This year's conference was a success for the association and all of its attendees as we seek to establish, balance and manage policies to conserve the public lands and improve visitor outdoor recreation experiences effectively and efficiently," said Lewis Ledford, NASPD Executive Director.

NASPD also honored nine organizations and individuals at its annual award ceremony, including:

Director of the Year Distinguished Service Award

Innovation Award

President's Award

Ney Landrum Park History Award

For more information about the NASPD, please visit stateparks.org. To view more photos from the 2022 NASPD conference, click here.

About the NASPD

The mission of the National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) is to promote and advance the state park systems of America for their own significance, as well as for their important contributions to the nation's environment, heritage, health and economy.

Media Contact:

Lewis Ledford, Executive Director

lewis@stateparks.org

919-218-9222

stateparks.org

State park directors, staff and vendors from across the U.S. participate in a lunch session during the 2022 National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) annual conference Sept. 6-9 in Sunriver, Oregon. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Association of State Park Directors