QA Cafe Celebrates 20 Years of Network Testing and Analysis Solutions

Creator of CDRouter, CloudShark, and PassPort continues to create value for the networking industry while providing the best place to work for their employees

DOVER, N.H, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QA Cafe, leading provider of test solutions and capture analysis tools for broadband access, enterprise networks, consumer electronics, and service providers celebrated its 20 anniversary in September of 2022, solidifying its position as a constantly growing, proud New Hampshire technology company that has served the computer networking community for two decades.

2019 QA Cafe Main Logo (PRNewsfoto/QA Cafe LLC) (PRNewswire)

"We started in 2002 with our CDRouter automated test solution for broadband gateways and Wi-Fi routers," said Joe McEachern, Founder of QA Cafe. "Over 500 companies from countries around the world use CDRouter. We've seen the fact that test automation that is backed by real expertise and world-class support has made our customers successful, as well as the networking industry as a whole."

In addition to their original CDRouter test solution, QA Cafe has created CloudShark, the world's first network capture analysis solution built to enable IT and cybersecurity teams to work on issues and investigations together. Their newest product, PassPort, builds on these decades of networking and test automation experience to help developers of network-enabled smart-home devices bring quality products to market faster.

"We believe that a connected world is a better world," said Erica Johnson, CEO at QA Cafe. "It's networks that make that possible. We're excited any time we can help someone make those connections better, we've succeeded. That means providing quality test and analysis solutions, but also means contributing back to the community by providing a great place to work, and to support future networking and software engineers."

QA Cafe made it a key part of its mission to ensure its employees experience a balanced, creative work environment. The camaraderie among the company's team members is seen every day and has translated directly into the quality of products and support the company provides to customers.

"That's what has been the best part of last 20 years," said McEachern. "Seeing our customers and our employees succeed because of our work is its own reward. Change is constant, and helping people navigate the rapid pace of change in the world of technology is what QA Cafe is all about."

About QA Cafe

QA Cafe is a dynamic software company and leading provider of IP testing solutions and packet capture analysis tools for broadband access, home networks, consumer electronics, and enterprise IT. Its flagship products include CDRouter, providing comprehensive and fully-automated testing for broadband gateways, Wi-Fi access points and mesh systems, consumer VoIP gateways, set-top-boxes, and smart home hubs enabling the Internet of Things. QA Cafe's CloudShark transforms network and security analysis workflows by providing a secure environment to organize, collaborate and analyze packet captures.

You can find QA Cafe on the web at www.qacafe.com .

Press inquiries can be directed to pr@qacafe.com or by phone at +1-603-319-6192.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QA Cafe LLC