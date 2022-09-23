Mentice AB (publ) receives an order of USD 620,000 for simulation solutions and development services

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (publ), Gothenburg, a world leader in simulation solutions for image-guided interventional therapies, announced today that a leading global healthcare technology company, has signed an agreement to acquire Mentice VIST® simulation solutions and development services, for an order of USD 620,000.

"Working with leading innovative partners, we value the opportunity to collaborate in this space to achieve the ambition to improve healthcare and ultimately the care for patients", says Göran Malmberg, CEO and Group president for Mentice, "this project focusing on our Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) set of solutions is a development area for Mentice, where we have over the last couple of years developed the world's leading solutions in this medical area. Our ICE solutions are now used by the majority of the world's leading medtech industry."

About Mentice

Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in proficiency based simulation solutions for image guided interventional therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com

