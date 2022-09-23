Mistplay places No. 6 on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mistplay is pleased to announce it placed No. 6 on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Mistplay ranked 6th fastest growing company in Canada. (CNW Group/Mistplay) (PRNewswire)

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Mistplay earned its spot with three-year growth of 4,707%. Its loyalty platform continues to scale as the market leader while empowering millions of gamers to earn rewards by playing mobile games. Alongside strong revenue growth, lifetime installs of the app increased by 53% over the prior year in part driven by launching in South Korea, further expansion into Europe, new product features, and fortified operations in core markets.

Henri-Charles Machalani, Founder and CEO of Mistplay, says, "What excites me the most about this growth achievement is that it means we're reaching more and more players on a global scale every year. Loyalty gaming is truly a game changer for the industry and our team is incredibly proud to be pioneering the path forward in order to drive continuous value to as many gamers and publishing partners as possible."

Mistplay looks ahead to its next phase of growth with its recent appointment of seven senior executives, scaling its existing loyalty platform, and bringing to market new category-defining products for the mobile gaming industry.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary programs; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here: https://bit.ly/canadas-top-growing-companies

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Mistplay

Mistplay is the leading play-and-earn and game discovery platform for mobile gamers. With over 25 million downloads to-date, players around the world engage with Mistplay to discover new games and get rewarded while playing. To learn more, visit www.mistplay.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mistplay