Each Design House Created Custom, Limited Edition Products As Part Of The Brand's Annual Designer Collaboration Series

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the travel lifestyle brand Away announced the latest lineup for their Designer Collection, a unique collaboration program which unites creative artists from around the world to design distinct capsule collections in partnership with the brand.

Away partners with global fashion designers Palomo Spain, Vaquera, and Ashish to create exclusive, limited edition collections launching on Tuesday, October 4. (PRNewswire)

This year's cohort of innovative fashion designers features Palomo Spain, Vaquera, and Ashish, who have each been tasked with putting their stamp on two of Away's core silhouettes: the best-selling Bigger Carry-On and style-setting Sling Bag for exclusive, limited edition collections launching on Tuesday, October 4.

"It has been incredible to partner with such creatively diverse and bold minds for this year's collaboration series," said Away Chief Design Officer, Cuan Hanly. "Each designer brought a new perspective to some of Away's most beloved pieces. Utilizing original materials, prints, and colors, the designers perfectly paired their distinct aesthetics with Away's streamlined designs."

Alejandro Gómez Palomo of Palomo Spain says his designs echo "the essence of Palomo, in a very straight-forward, elegant, and classy yet modern design." Palomo brought these principles to life, reimagining Away's Bigger Carry-On and Sling Bag to feature a striking black and yellow laminate floral print. "I wanted to incorporate the Spanish DNA of our brand, so we utilized our signature florals that have become one of the most recognizable symbols of our designs. When I started the brand, I felt the need to make clothes that could be embellished with embroideries, feathers, and rich fabrics that weren't traditionally seen in men's collections. I translated this same ethos to my collaboration with Away by creating a set of luggage that diverges from the idea of a simple monochromatic dark suitcase and instead is bright, colorful, optimistic, and chic."

"We like to have a sense of humor and romance with everything that we create, and we were excited to bring that same playful mentality to our designs for Away," said New York City based Vaquera founder Patric DiCaprio, whose Bigger Carry-On features a semi-transparent polycarbonate shell lined with photo-realistic roses printed on nylon, creating the illusion of a bouquet in an empty suitcase. The collection's Sling Bag is adorned with a single rose, a simple yet dramatic complement to the luggage. Vaquera co-designer Bryn Taubensee adds, "we like that our bags will stand out in baggage claim–a place where there is often so much uniformity and homogeneity. We wanted to make something that could also be a conversation starter at the airport–who knows who you could meet!"

Born in Delhi, now based in London, Ashish Gupta of Ashish says, "It's important for me to have a feeling of joy in my work. In this collaboration with Away, I wanted to create something that would feel a little irreverent towards the endless tide of black suitcases you may typically find while traveling." The resulting designs are bold and unique, featuring crayon-inspired graphics and florals. "I love when people customize their suitcases so they no longer look pristine–I really like a good scribble and I wanted to bring that unrestricted creative mentality into my collection," adds Gupta.

The Limited Edition products in Away's Designer Collection range from $155 to $295 and will be available exclusively on awaytravel.com, as well as in Away's 13 retail locations throughout the US, Canada, and UK, beginning October 4, 2022.

About Away

Away is a travel lifestyle brand with a mission to transform travel through products and content that inspire people to get away more. The company launched in 2016 with one perfectly designed carry-on and has since expanded to offer an array of luggage and travel essentials built for the modern traveler. Headquartered in New York City, with teams in London and Toronto, Away currently ships products to over 35 countries around the world. Away has been named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies" and has been recognized on TIME's list of "Best Inventions." To learn more, visit awaytravel.com.

About Palomo Spain

Palomo was born in February 2016, with an essence that combines the dramatic and romantic spirit of the southern Spanish character of Alejandro Gómez Palomo, Palomo Spain Creative Director, with the sophisticated, urban street style of London, where he spent his years as a student at the London College of Fashion.

While setting up his headquarters in Posadas, a small town on the outskirts of Córdoba, Palomo Spain quickly achieved remarkable momentum. This year, Palomo was welcomed among the semifinalists of LVMH Prize 2022, the brand's second nomination after their participation in 2017. Top social profiles and international celebrities such as Beyoncé, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, and Rosalía have positioned the label as a true reference for fashion connoisseurs; highlighting the importance of new visions on fashion and its role in the cultural life of cities. Alejandro has managed to gain wide recognition through the authenticity of the artistic approach of his project and his personality, becoming one of the most valued and sought-after male public profiles in the fashion scene.

About Vaquera

Vaquera started in 2013 as fashion fan fiction, a way for founder Patric DiCaprio to explore his obsession with clothing. Since 2016, with the addition of Bryn Taubensee and now in partnership with Dover Street Market, that fantasy has become much more real. Vaquera means cowgirl in Spanish, after a nickname Patric was given while washing dishes. The name now represents a New York collective making garments for the characters of their city—both actual and imagined—and their very real customers across the world.

About Ashish

Synonymous with glamor, maximalist design, and hand embroidery, fashion designer Ashish Gupta approaches his work with a rainbow palette and a glittering sensibility.

Born and raised in Delhi, Ashish studied Fine Art before moving to London to complete an MA at Central Saint Martins under the legendary Louise Wilson. Known for his joyful use of embroidery, Ashish's designs blend a relaxed high end glamor with underpinnings of American sportswear and traditional Indian craft. Ashish employs a group of highly skilled artisans at the factory he established in Delhi, which allows him to entirely make to order, creating a zero waste production process. The London-based designer has been a pioneering voice and a vocal advocate of diversity throughout his career.

Having first shown at London Fashion Week in 2005, Ashish has grown his eponymous label from winning the prestigious NewGen award three times to being exhibited in the V&A and The Met.

Media Contact

Away

Yasmin Shahida

Director, PR

press@awaytravel.com

Downloadable Lookbook: https://away.widencollective.com/c/43hiunr5

Downloadable Campaign Imagery: https://away.widencollective.com/c/sxsqc2vp

Downloadable PDP Imagery: https://away.widencollective.com/c/ay4fnfdc

(PRNewsfoto/Away) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Away