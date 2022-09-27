Boutique Real Estate Financing and Brokerage Firm PetroCal Associates Will Exhibit at the National Association of Convenience Store's (NACS) Trade Show in Las Vegas Oct 2-4, Booth #3075

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetroCal Associates arranges loans exceeding $1 million and provides brokerage services for entrepreneurs launching, growing, or selling carwash, gas station, and c-store businesses and properties. Their team, including the CEO and COO/CMO, will be at Booth #3075 during the exhibition portion of the NACS Show from October 2-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Over 23,500 convenience and fuel retailing professionals from across the globe gather annually for the NACS Show, a four-day conference covering industry trends, new products, and best practices. The 400,000 sq. ft. expo floor is segmented into six categories:
- Fuel Equipment and Services
- Food Equipment and Foodservice Programs
- Candy/Snacks
- Facility Development and Store Operations
- Merchandise
- Technology
"We're excited to reconnect with our industry peers at this phenomenal show," said Reuven Birnkrant, CEO of PetroCal Associates. "Whether it's someone looking to build their first gas station/c-store site or expanding to their fiftieth location, there's something for everyone at NACS."
Visit Booth #3075 to discuss gas station and c-store financing, expansion, and sales with the PetroCal team.
NACS Show Exhibition Hours:
October 2, Sunday, 11:30 am - 5:30 pm (PDT)
October 3, Monday, 11:30 am - 5:30 pm (PDT)
October 4, Tuesday, 9:00 am - 1:30 pm (PDT)
PetroCal Associates is a boutique real estate financing and brokerage firm serving entrepreneurs seeking to launch, grow, and sell carwash, gas station, and c-store businesses. As commercial mortgage brokers, PetroCal arranges loans exceeding $1 million through their trusted national network of lenders to help entrepreneurs through the process of funding, acquiring, building, renovating, or refinancing. As real estate brokers and M&A advisors, PetroCal helps acquire, secure, lease, or sell a site or portfolio of carwash, gas station, and c-store businesses.
CONTACT:
Dorielle Birnkrant
PetroCal Associates
(310) 401- 0045
dorielle@petrocalassociates.com
