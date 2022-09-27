ESG Book Helps Power JUST Capital's Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies

JUST Capital will integrate ESG Book data in its annual rankings to measure and improve corporate performance in the stakeholder economy

JUST Capital's rankings reflect the performance of America's largest publicly traded companies on a range of issues determined by the American public.

As part of the agreement, ESG Book data will be incorporated into the JUST Capital methodology for ranking and evaluating companies in the Russell 1000 across five stakeholder categories.

Covering over 25,000 corporates globally, with more than 450 sustainability metrics per company, ESG Book's data solutions are trusted by the world's leading financial institutions, investors, and corporations.

Announcement follows ESG Book's latest research showing that positive corporate sustainability performance improves returns globally, analysed over five years, and JUST Capital's own analysis supporting the business case for stakeholder leadership.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG Book, a global leader in sustainability data and technology, today announced a new partnership with JUST Capital, the leading platform for measuring and improving corporate performance in the stakeholder economy, to help produce its Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies.

JUST Capital's annual rankings reflect the performance of America's largest publicly traded companies on the issues that matter most in defining just business behavior today, as determined by polling of the American public through its annual survey. Every year, JUST Capital polls the public to identify what issues matters most, analyzes the largest U.S. public companies on those issues across 240 data points, and incentivizes corporate action through rankings, program initiatives, indexes and other data-driven resources. As part of the agreement, ESG Book collected key data across five stakeholder categories – workers, communities, customers, the environment, and shareholders – that will be used to rank and evaluate companies in the Russell 1000 in 2023.

Covering over 25,000 corporates globally, with more than 450 sustainability metrics per company, ESG Book's data solutions are used and trusted by the world's leading financial institutions, investors, and corporations. The company's cloud-based platform makes ESG data accessible, consistent, and transparent, combining cutting-edge technology and proprietary research.

Today's announcement follows latest analysis from ESG Book showing that positive corporate sustainability performance improves returns globally. Stock funds outperformed across global markets over the last five years if they were weighted toward companies with positive environmental, social and governance scores, according to ESG Book's new research. JUST Capital's two flagship indices, which are based on their rankings, have both outperformed their benchmarks in the market since inception.

Dr Daniel Klier, CEO of ESG Book, said: "We have seen an accelerated flow of capital towards more sustainable, higher impact assets in recent years, driven by greater investor and public scrutiny around the societal and environmental impact of large companies. However, the market requires greater transparency to recognize those companies and leaders that are truly delivering impact. We are excited to be partnering with JUST Capital to deliver unbiased, data-driven insights on U.S. companies around the issues that Americans care about most."

JUST Capital is the only independent non-profit that tracks, analyzes, and engages with large American corporations and their investors on how they perform on the public's priorities relating to workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. Its research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools empower all market participants to help build a more just economy. The organization's annual survey research is one of the most comprehensive, continual studies of public opinion research on what Americans want from businesses today.

"We know from our ongoing survey research that Americans overwhelmingly want to see more data when it comes how companies are serving their workers, customers, communities, the environment, and their shareholders," said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. "We're thrilled that ESG Book's market-leading processes and systems can bring greater efficiency, accuracy, and coverage to ensure we've got the best corporate stakeholder performance data available today on the issues that matter most to the American public."

About ESG Book

ESG Book is a global leader in sustainability data and technology. Founded in 2018, ESG Book combines cutting-edge technology and proprietary research to provide ESG insights on over 25,000 companies worldwide. Its wide range of cloud-based sustainability products and solutions are used by many of the world's leading financial organisations. The company serves clients worldwide from offices in Europe, North America, and Asia.

About JUST Capital

JUST Capital is an independent nonprofit dedicated to measuring and improving corporate stakeholder performance – from fair wages to workforce diversity to climate commitments – at America's largest public companies. Our mission is to tackle the most pressing social challenges of our time by galvanizing the collective power of corporate America. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help deliver on the promise of stakeholder capitalism and an economy that works for all Americans. JUST Capital publishes the annual list of America's Most JUST Companies, the JUST 100, in partnership with CNBC. To learn more, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com

