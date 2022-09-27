Fluent BioSciences launches industry's first single tube 100,000 cell product to enable unprecedented scale, cost-efficiency and access for single-cell RNA sequencing

The PIPseq™ T100 kits enable any researcher to easily perform large, complex single-cell transcriptomic applications in a single reaction with no expensive capital equipment

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent BioSciences, a life sciences company focused on making single-cell analysis simple and accessible to every researcher, announces the launch of a novel 100,000 cell product for 3′ single-cell RNA analysis. Each PIPseq T100 3' Single Cell RNA kit is configured with two 100,000 cell-capture reactions for comprehensive single-cell RNA profiling which, when combined with the PIPseq Epitope Sequencing Kit, enables the industry's first large-scale multi-omic single-cell profiling solution.

In addition, Fluent is also releasing a 96 sample Unique Dual Indexing (UDI) Kit to enable pooling and sequencing of multiple single-cell experiments, compatible with all existing kits. These new products enable new efficiencies of scale for both low and high cell input applications.

"Fluent BioSciences continues to break barriers in the single-cell market with our innovative PIPseq technology and products," stated Sepehr Kiani, co-founder and CEO of Fluent BioSciences. "Expanding on the successful launch of our T2 and T20 kits, the T100 is a unique offering in the industry and should accelerate comprehensive single-cell studies at unprecedented quality, scale, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. I am also delighted that our product team was able to quickly deliver a sample indexing kit addressing the growing demand for large multi-sample drug studies with our smaller kits."

"Our PIPseq technology is a tremendously innovative and modular platform on which applications can be rapidly developed in a matter of months to meet the evolving needs of the market," stated Kristina Fontanez, VP of Biology at Fluent BioSciences. "The T100 kit is configured for complex and large cell count studies, and is already being deployed for studies across neuroscience, immunology and oncology by researchers looking for rare cell types without the batch effects, high costs and inconvenience of blending smaller sample subsets."

About Fluent BioSciences

Fluent's mission is to accelerate the understanding of single-cell biology through accessible, affordable, and scalable solutions for every researcher. Our breakthrough PIPseq™ technology enables extremely sensitive and unbiased preparation of proteins and nucleic acids for a broad range of applications.

For more information, visit https://www.fluentbio.com/

Contacts: Ram Santhanam, rsanthanam@fluentbio.com; Jessie Matakis, jmatakis@fluentbio.com

View original content:

SOURCE Fluent BioSciences