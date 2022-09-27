Girl Scouts of the USA Films New Campaign at National Butterfly Center

MISSION, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, the National Butterfly Center™, once again, became a film set; this time for Girl Scouts of the U.S.A.! Representatives of the national organization, along with a large production crew, arrived August 17 to prepare for a full Friday documenting the experiences, insights and enthusiasm of two local Girl Scouts selected to be featured in a new marketing campaign.

Madison Ready to Share her Girl Scout Story from the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas. (PRNewswire)

Camilla and Madison Longoria, along with their mother, Jennifer Longoria, from Troop 3004 of the Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas Council are just a few of the Girl Scouts featured in the national campaign.

"We hope young girls across the country see Camilla and Madison's Girl Scouts stories and feel invited and welcomed to join an inclusive organization that is so much more than just cookies," states Jennifer Longoria. "It has been such an honor to have young Latina Girl Scouts from South Texas—and specifically, the Rio Grande Valley—featured because Girl Scouts is a very big part of our lives. The girls loved sharing their journeys and what Girl Scouts is all about, for them."

The National Butterfly Center has been a Community Partner of Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas for nearly a decade, delivering high-quality programming that helps girls grow in knowledge, skill, confidence and character.

"Of course, we're also interested in promoting civic engagement, volunteerism and environmental conservation with this remarkable group of bright, young people, who are changing the world," states Marianna Treviño Wright, a Girl Scout mom and executive director of the National Butterfly Center.

"Girl Scouts understood, before so many organizations, how fundamental representation is to success," adds Wright, "So, we're exceedingly happy to have Camilla, Madison and Jennifer—a former Girl scout—speak on behalf of Girl Scouts of the USA, from the National Butterfly Center. Girl Scouting is for every girl, everywhere, including bilingual, Hispanic Americans, daughters and granddaughters of immigrants, and residents of this nation's culturally-rich, vast and diverse borderlands."

The National Butterfly Center is a 100-acre botanical garden focused on native plants that sustain nearly half of all wild, free-flying butterflies in the U.S.A. It is located on the Rio Grande River, at the edge of the neotropics, where 95% of the native habitat has been destroyed by industry, development and border wall construction. This most-important project of the nonprofit North American Butterfly Association has served as a set for various projects, including PBS' Emmy-winning series, NATURE, and the 2019 documentary, Ay Mariposa, winner of the United Nations Association Film Festival's award for best cinematography.

