MSA Safety Earns "Top Workplaces" Recognition

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety solutions manufacturer MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), today announced it has been named one of Western Pennsylvania's Top Workplaces among large companies by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The company ranked fourth overall in the large company category, marking the ninth time MSA Safety has earned the recognition through the Post-Gazette's annual Top Workplaces survey program. The company was also recognized with a special award for "Meaningfulness," which reflects the sentiments MSA employees expressed with regard to their work and being part of something meaningful for society.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces program is based exclusively on feedback from employees working within the region. The program assesses employee perceptions and opinions against a broad range of criteria, including employee engagement, leadership effectiveness, connection to an organization's mission and values, and benefits. The large company category is comprised of companies with more than 400 employees.

With more than 1,200 employees in western Pennsylvania, MSA Safety continues to focus on growth and investing in programs that advance the company's talent and people programs. Through investments in worker safety, diversity, environmental sustainability, and supply chain resiliency, MSA is creating a better business model to remain a regional employer of choice.

"I'm very proud our organization has once again received the Top Workplace recognition, and I'm privileged to work with associates who are passionate about fulfilling our mission of helping men and women work in safety throughout the world," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Attracting and retaining a talented and engaged workforce is one of the top business challenges for any organization today. The Post-Gazette recognition reflects how our award-winning culture allows employees to be part of something bigger and to make a meaningful impact on helping people stay safe on the job here in our local communities and around the world."

Founded in 1914, MSA Safety has three locations in western Pennsylvania. The company's Cranberry Township, Butler County, campus includes its global headquarters, the John T. Ryan Memorial Laboratory and a manufacturing plant for gas sensor technology. The company has two Westmoreland County facilities, including a plant in Murrysville for manufacturing self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and hard hats, and near New Kensington, home to MSA Bacharach, which MSA acquired in 2021. Bacharach is a leader in gas detection and refrigerant detection technology.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces program was established in 2010 and, since its inception, has recognized hundreds of companies in the region as a Top Workplace. The employee survey, which determines Top Workplace status, is managed through Exton, Pa.-based research firm Energage. The full list of Pittsburgh-area Top Workplaces can be found by clicking here.

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

