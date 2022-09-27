Therap Services Named G2 Leader, Best Support, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Usability, and More for Fall 2022

Therap Services Named G2 Leader, Best Support, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Usability, and More for Fall 2022

TORRINGTON, Conn., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Review site G2.com, Inc listed Therap Services as the Fall 2022 leader across four different categories: Assisted Living , Home Health Care , Mental Health , and Physical Therapy software. Based on User reviews, Therap also received awards for Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Support, Best Usability, and Best Relationship.

"As always, we are proud to receive these awards from G2 as they are a reflection of the positive experiences that our Users have with the Therap software solution," says Justin Brockie, Chief Operating Officer of Therap Services. "Our team is committed to helping organizations provide meaningful outcomes for the people they serve and our Support team works tirelessly to ensure that our Users are able to maximize the benefit they receive from our system."

G2 is a peer-to-peer review site that helps organizations find the right software and services to meet their needs by reviewing over 1 million reviews. Examples of what G2 users are saying about Therap include:

"Therap truly meets all needs when it comes to compliance, privacy, resources and support!" - Statewide Director of Quality & Engagement

"Therap has completely streamlined our documentation process for all of our providers and staff, making it easier to track progress notes, health data, etc. for our individuals. It's completely transformed how we operate and has helped our providers with submitting their documentation monthly and on-time. The convenience of documentation for all providers including the app you can download for documentation as well. Providers are able to document while out in the community and do not necessarily have to be stuck at home in front of the computer." - Administrator in Individual & Family Services

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

