BigID Introduces Industry-First Data Deletion Capabilities to Accelerate Compliance and Reduce Risk

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced native data deletion capabilities that make it easy for organizations to quickly and effectively delete personal and sensitive data across their data stores - including Snowflake, AWS S3, mySQL, Google Drive, Teradata, and more.

In addition, this new application allows customers to meet several privacy regulation requirements, reduce attack surfaces, and improve data security posture while taking the necessary steps to protect their data and achieve compliance.

In light of evolving privacy regulations like the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), organizations face a daunting task in meeting consumers' data "right to erasure" or "right to be forgotten," which amplifies a consumer's right to request their data be deleted - and the necessity for organizations to be able to do exactly that.

With BigID's data deletion capabilities, organizations can:

- Accelerate data minimization initiatives by purging any duplicate, similar, and redundant data

- Reduce cloud data risk by reducing data before a cloud migration or digital transformation

- Fulfill data deletion requests with integrated end-to-end data rights management

- Initiate data deletion workflows based on data retention policies and automatically address policy violations

"Data deletion is typically an 'I'll do that later' project - but as data volume explodes, it's more critical than ever to be able to delete the right data at the right time - from the right systems and storage." said Tyler Young, CISO at BigID. "BigID's data deletion app changes the game, enabling data lifecycle management in a single platform, so that companies can minimize their attack surface, achieve compliance, and improve their data hygiene."

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

