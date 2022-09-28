Former Clearbit VP of Marketing, Nick Wentz, Joins Tango to Fuel Company's Next Phase of Growth

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango , the browser extension and desktop application that automatically generates how-to guides while you work, announced today Nick Wentz , previously VP of Marketing at Clearbit, has joined its team as the company's first Head of Marketing.

Nick's initial focus will be to expand existing acquisition channels and introduce new ones that engage operations professionals. He will also be responsible for setting the overall marketing strategy and driving execution of demand generation as well as lifecycle, brand, and product marketing to support the company's next stage of growth.

For Nick, joining Tango just made sense.

"Tango's customer value creation is as compelling as any young product I've seen in my career, and the market clearly agrees. By resolving inefficiencies created by poor documentation, Tango enables teams of all sizes to reduce costs and increase productivity — a timely value prop in the current economic climate. It's an exciting time to join Tango, and I'm thrilled to be working with such a talented team. Now is the time we want to accelerate Tango's mission to help people spend less of their workweek searching for the right information to perform a task. We want to take care of all the boring things so they can actually have fun getting through their day," said Nick.

Nick comes to Tango during a time of significant company growth, where more than 175,000 users have already turned to Tango in less than one year to help them:

Standardize and scale best practices

Onboard and train new hires faster

Improve employee performance

Facilitate process improvement

Expand knowledge transfer - employees, customers/users

"Early on, my goal will be to listen and learn. It's about speaking with every customer to find out how Tango can save them time while improving their productivity. As part of this, I want to get visibility into their organization to better understand their pain points, identify how we can help them with time-consuming tasks, and improve their effectiveness," said Nick.

Nick brings more than a decade of experience in B2B and B2C marketing, building and leading high-growth teams and driving early-stage tech startups to scale. His passion for demand, growth, brand, content, and product marketing makes him a valuable asset for Tango. Nick's background will bolster Tango's internal structures as the organization continues its commitment to helping people be their best at work.

"Nick's experience and growth trajectory at Clearbit are why we were drawn to his potential as our Head of Marketing. Clearbit found success embracing tenets of product-led growth while redefining a data-centric category. Once we got to know Nick, his focus on product and people was clear and energizing. Bringing him on board is absolutely a huge win for Tango," said Ken Babcock, co-founder and CEO of Tango.

About Tango

Tango takes the pain out of documenting processes by automatically generating how-to guides while you work. Our browser extension and desktop application make it easy for teams to share and scale their knowledge so that everyone feels empowered to learn processes, use new tools, and be their best at work. More than 175,000 people around the world enjoy using Tango and we're trusted by teams at future-forward organizations like IBM, Salesforce, Verizon, and Clincierge. Our mission is to make Process the operational backbone of any organization by surfacing and championing who gets what done and how. Connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter , or head to www.tango.us to learn more.

