Omnicom's TBWA\Worldwide Acquires Innovation Agency dotdotdash, Further Building on Its Experience Strategy and Design Capabilities

The acquisition signals TBWA's evolution into a brand experience company and a partner for brands beyond traditional advertising services

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA\Worldwide, part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), today announced that it has acquired the business of innovation agency dotdotdash, adding deeper experience design and immersive technology capabilities to the top-ranked global creative collective.

Headquartered in Portland, dotdotdash specializes in building future-forward brand experiences at the intersection of culture and technology, with expertise in extending brand ideas into new spaces and places. With employees in Portland, Los Angeles, New York and other markets, dotdotdash has worked with clients including adidas, PepsiCo, The North Face, and TikTok to create immersive brand experiences and technology-driven creative solutions.

Over the past 18 months, TBWA and dotdotdash have successfully collaborated across a number of projects. More recently, TBWA has started to engage dotdotdash on key global brands, including adidas and McDonald's. This acquisition cements the relationship between the two companies, while bringing a more flexible working model that helps TBWA tap a vast set of highly specialized skills for clients on an as-needed basis.

Commenting on the acquisition, Troy Ruhanen, CEO of TBWA\Worldwide said, "dotdotdash brings some of the very best and most imaginative experience design and creative tech capabilities to TBWA. By combining dotdotdash's bleeding-edge capabilities with our own, we will accelerate our ability to deliver disruptive brand experiences and continue to pioneer our clients into new spaces."

Luke Eid, Chief Innovation Officer, TBWA\Worldwide and the leader of TBWA's innovation practice NEXT, added "dotdotdash sits right at the convergence of physical and digital⏤blending both to imagine new kinds of disruptive brand experiences. They have an equal love for the role of brands and disruptive ideas in creating distinctive experiences that break from the sea of sameness."

Kyle Bañuelos, dotdotdash co-founder and CEO, will continue leading the company as Managing Director⏤alongside partners Billy Vinton, Executive Director, Operations and Adam Paikowsky, Executive Director, Technology⏤as it scales as a distinct offering within the TBWA collective. dotdotdash will also become part of TBWA's innovation practice NEXT, which focuses on how shifts in culture, tech and human behaviors are shaping the future of brand experiences. dotdotdash's strategy, experience design and creative tech capabilities will further enhance TBWA's abilities to ideate and deliver inventive brand experiences, while TBWA will provide dotdotdash a platform to elevate and scale their capabilities, at a time when clients are looking for agencies that can bridge big-brand thinking rooted in commercial growth, with deep technical expertise that is tailored to emerging tech and consumer behaviors.

Operating as its own brand within the TBWA collective, dotdotdash will round out TBWA's existing experience design centers of excellence, while working closely with LA-based content and production studio BeGrizzlee.

Bañuelos added, "As we collaborated with TBWA on various projects over the past year, it's clear we share the same vision for where the industry is headed⏤creativity that influences product and services, experience design and new forms of communications. That alignment, along with the opportunity to fuel our future growth with the brand thinking and global reach of TBWA, was exciting, as is the opportunity to be the tip of the spear to NEXT. We're already working together to help our shared clients get to the future faster and are looking forward to doing more incredible things across multiple business units and capabilities."

Notably, dotdotdash has spearheaded global activations for The North Face and PepsiCo ; was responsible for bringing Industrial Robotics to Broadway; and executed the first-ever XR stunt within College Football on behalf of Xbox's Halo franchise .

Alongside its proven track record of developing groundbreaking work, dotdotdash will bring experience-driven perspective and maker talent to TBWA, with multidisciplinary staff joining the 10,000+ creative minds across the TBWA collective. Their unique backgrounds across the art, architecture and computer science landscape will add greater depth and reach to the company's experience design capabilities.

About dotdotdash

dotdotdash is an innovation company building future-forward brand experiences at the intersection of culture x technology. A collective of curious rebels, we combine deep knowledge with realistic optimism to push tomorrow's mediums to today's culture on behalf of our partners.

About TBWA\Worldwide

TBWA is The Disruption® Company. We use creativity to help businesses challenge the status quo and capture an unfair share of the future. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, and Adweek's 2021 Global Agency of the Year, we are a disruptive brand experience company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our collective has 10,000+ creative minds in 41 countries, and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram . TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC)

