Dan Fougere joins Homes For Our Troops Board of Directors

Dan has spent nearly 30 years in the software industry, has been part of four IPOs, and most recently was Chief Revenue Officer of Datadog where he helped build and lead a team of nearly one thousand people and helped grow annual revenue from $60M to $1B.

"Many of my family and friends have served in the United States military so I have a deep appreciation for their singular role in protecting our fragile democracy and freedoms, and the tremendous sacrifices they make. I wanted to do something to support the men and women who were willing to put themselves in harm's way in the service of our country as well as their families," says Dan. "As a Board Member, I get to work with the awe-inspiring leaders who make this great organization the best in the world at providing custom homes for severely injured Veterans, and I'm honored and humbled to join this impressive team on such a noble and worthy mission."

Prior to Datadog, Dan held global leadership roles at Medallia, led the NYC region for BladeLogic and BMC Software, and led the UKI team for Actuate while living in London. In addition to Homes For Our Troops, he is also on the Board of Directors for the software companies Heap and Manta, advises many software CEOs and Founders and runs his own investment firm, Shore Drive Capital.

"We are thrilled to have Dan join our Board of Directors. He is passionate about our mission and has a wealth of knowledge and experience that will enable us to bring more severely injured Veterans into the homes they need and deserve," says HFOT Chairman of the Board General Richard A. Cody (USA) Retired.

Since 2004, Homes For Our Troops has built and donated over 340 specially adapted custom homes to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. HFOT builds homes as a pivotal point for these Veterans to rebuild their lives, and once again become highly productive members of society. Despite their life-altering injuries, many of our Veterans have embarked on new careers, completed their college degrees, or started families. Learn more about the organization and its mission at www.hfotusa.org.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

