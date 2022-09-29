High Tide to Acquire Jimmy's Cannabis Shop, Adding Two Established Retail Cannabis Stores in British Columbia

Upon Closing, This Transaction Will Bring The Company's Footprint in British Columbia to Five Stores

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is pleased to announce that it is taking yet another step to expand its bricks-and-mortar retail cannabis operations, by entering into a definitive agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement") pursuant to which High Tide will acquire 100% of the equity interest of 1171882 B.C. Ltd., operating as Jimmy's Cannabis Shop BC ("Jimmy's"), as well as assignments of the vendors' shareholder loans, resulting in High Tide's acquisition of two of the five retail cannabis stores currently operated by Jimmy's in British Columbia (the "Stores") for $5.3 Million (the "Transaction"). The Stores are located at 1225 Cranbrook Street North, Cranbrook and 1543 Victoria Street, Prince George.

High Tide Inc. September 29, 2022 (CNW Group/High Tide Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Cranbrook store is located near the base camp of the Kootenay Rockies and is within a short drive of award-winning golf courses and nature trails. It is also situated within a commercial complex that includes a prominent local grocery store as well as a multinational hotel chain. The Prince George store is situated within the largest city in northern British Columbia, which is also close to the crossroads of provincial highways 16 and 97. The store itself is located within a commercial plaza including a national pharmacy chain and a major discount clothing retailer.

For the trailing four months ended May 31, 2022, the Stores generated annualized revenue of $5.4 Million and annualized Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.0 Million. The purchase price represents 5.25x annualized Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four months ended May 31, 2022.

"I am pleased that since opening our first BC Canna Cabana location in Fort St. John this past June, we continue to grow in Canada's third largest province both organically, and through accretive acquisition opportunities. These two geographically strategic locations in the BC interior, combined with our existing Vancouver storefronts as well as our Fort St. John location that provides us coverage in Northern BC, positions us nicely across the province setting us up for more success in the coming months," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "Our innovative discount club model, which focuses on value-centric regular users has been a hit nationally, and I am very excited to continue rolling it out across BC. Given our strong ongoing growth trajectory, brand recognition and customer loyalty, I anticipate reaching BC's current store cap of eight before the end of this calendar year." added Mr. Grover.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

The Transaction, which is an arm's length transaction, is subject to, among other things, receipt of the required approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (BC), and the satisfaction of other customary conditions of closing, and is expected to close in the coming weeks. The consideration (the "Consideration") for the 100% of equity interest acquired will be $5 Million and $300,000 for the assignment of $300,000 of the vendors' shareholder loans, all paid in common shares of High Tide ("High Tide Shares") on closing (the "Closing") on the basis of a deemed price per High Tide Share equal to the 10-day volume weighted average price of the High Tide Shares on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange ("Nasdaq") ending on the trading day that is three business days prior to the Closing date, subject to a floor price equal to the Discounted Market Price (as defined by the TSXV) as of the date this news release hereof. The purchase price represents 5.25x the annualized Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four months ended May 31, 2022.

From the Consideration, an amount equal to $3.7 Million will be subject to a contractual hold period of four months and one day from the date of Closing.

___________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure.

ABOUT JIMMY'S

Jimmy's strives to find a balance between being a boutique and a neighbourhood store using a heritage theme that is both reflective of the individual communities in which it does business and chronicling Jimmy's cultural relationship with cannabis over the past 100 years. At Jimmy's, we love to have fun, but we also have the knowledge, background, and training to ensure clients can purchase responsibly.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide is a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets. The Company is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 140 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. The Company is also North America's first cannabis discount club retailer, under the Canna Cabana banner, which is the single-largest cannabis retail brand in Canada, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide's portfolio also includes retail kiosks and smart locker technology – Fastendr™. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established e-commerce platforms, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, BlessedCBD.co.uk, BlessedCBD.de, and Amazon United Kingdom, as well as its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide was featured in the Report on Business Magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in both 2021 and 2022 and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in the 2022 TSX Venture 50™. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

For more information about High Tide, please visit www.hightideinc.com and its profile pages on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements, forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods, and in particular, past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results of the Company in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast or projection of the Company's future results. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

