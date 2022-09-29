New Webinar Series Provides Strategies for Building Students' Foundational Reading Skills

Curriculum Associates' reading experts offer advice, strategies, and tips for elementary educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates is kicking off a free four-part webinar series next month to support elementary educators with their reading instruction. The weekly series starting Friday, October 7, 2022 will provide educators with expert advice, strategies, and tips for building students' foundational reading skills and supporting their ongoing reading development.

(PRNewsfoto/Curriculum Associates, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"Building students' foundational reading skills is no small task and, as such, it is important that educators are supported in this work," said Elizabeth Bassford, vice president of content and implementation at Curriculum Associates. "We recently launched our Magnetic Reading Foundations program to support reading skills instruction and are now bringing together our team of experts to provide even more strategies and timely best practices to engage young learners in grade-level reading."

The webinar series includes:

Reading Scaffolding Techniques for Immersion into Grade-Level Text on Friday, October 7

Fostering Linguistic Sustenance: Context Setting, Meaning Making, and Foundational Reading Skills on Friday, October 14

Restoring Engagement: Welcome to Magnetic Reading ! on Friday, October 21

Science of Reading in Our Decodable Readers on Friday, October 28

All webinars will be held at 4 p.m. ET and last for one hour.

To learn more and register for the upcoming webinars, visit https://cvent.me/LRGKkG.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

Contact:

Kati Elliott

KEH Communications

(410) 975-9638

Kati@kehcomm.com

Charlotte Fixler

Curriculum Associate

(978) 901-6066

CFixler@cainc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC