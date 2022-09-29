Norfolk Southern creates Transportation and Network Operations organization

Promotes Duncan to Senior Vice President Transportation & Network Operations, Moore to Vice President Network Operations, Elium to Vice President Network Planning and Optimization

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has created a combined Transportation and Network Operations organization led by Paul B. Duncan. Duncan has been promoted to Senior Vice President Transportation and Network Operations and will lead the team responsible for designing network operations, executing network plans, and coordinating the movement of trains across the company's rail network.

"Since joining Norfolk Southern in March 2022, Paul has made an immediate, positive impact on our operations. He has led the creation of our new TOP|SPG operating plan while putting in place processes to improve service for our customers. Importantly, he is a collaborative leader, and this newly combined organization will help us drive greater momentum and help hone our focus on creating growth for customers and Norfolk Southern," said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Cindy Sanborn.

Duncan previously led Network Planning & Optimization (NPO) and the Network Operations Center (NOC). The two teams are responsible for developing and implementing Norfolk Southern's operating plan. The addition of the Transportation Department, under the leadership of Vice President Transportation Floyd Hudson, will bring together and strengthen all the Operations groups responsible for service improvement and quality.

"The leadership team for this new organization is rounded out by Jacob Elium, Rodney Moore, and Floyd Hudson. They are dedicated professionals with broad and deep experience at Norfolk Southern. Importantly, this announcement reflects our solid pipeline of leaders and commitment to promoting top talent," added Sanborn.

As Vice President Network Operations, Moore will be responsible for overseeing the team that executes TOP|SPG through locomotive distribution, crew management, and dispatch. He previously served as the General Manager responsible for Operations in Norfolk Southern's Southern Region. Moore has a significant background in Operations, having held numerous leadership roles in Transportation including Superintendent Coastal Division, Division Superintendent, and Terminal Superintendent. He also served as the Assistant General Manager for the NOC. Moore joined the company in June 2004 as a Management Trainee and is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa.

As Vice President NPO, Elium will lead the team that develops network operating plans that drive service, productivity, and growth. He most recently served as Group Vice President Automotive Marketing & Sales in the Marketing Division, and previously was the company's Assistant General Manager Crew Management. Elium has also held roles in Customer Service, Labor Relations, and Human Resources. He first joined the company as a Management Trainee in June 2012 and is a graduate of Washington & Lee University.

