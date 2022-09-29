Showcase the Memories that Light Up Your Life with Canon's New IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some say a picture is worth a thousand words, and a small and portable photo printer is a fun, easy – and straight-up cool – way to bring your unique and unforgettable moments to life. To help creators share and save memories with family and friends, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the new version of the IVY Mini Photo Printer – the IVY 2. The IVY 2 is an upgrade from its predecessor; delivering higher quality pictures, a faster charging battery and better connectivity, enabling DIY creators to "Print, Peel, Stick and Go" with even more personal, customized creative expression.

IVY creators quickly and easily print photos of family, friends, pets or any other source of inspiration from their compatible smartphone1 onto sticky photo paper and add them to a scrapbook, a laptop, or virtually anywhere you can think of, all with a compact printer that fits easily in a small purse, or even your pocket. Plus, a new, expanded 100-sheet photo sticker paper pack (purchased separately) frees up everyday IVY users to continually update their self-expression without the continued worry of running out of sheets.

"Our Canon customers continually motivate us to focus on enhancing daily experiences and preserving important memories, whether they are using Canon products for the first time or they have been with us since the beginning," said Isao "Sammy" Kobayashi, senior vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "As a Canon leader, the IVY product line is personal for me, as we are frequently finding our product's user-base is new to the brand, and so I am very excited for our team to bring you our new IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer with enhanced picture quality and improved user experience."

For the kid at home, as well as the "older kid" at school, taking pictures from their compatible smartphone or tablet1, and who enjoys decorating and sharing stickers with friends, this second generation of the IVY Mini Photo Printer is a perfect tool. You can "print, peel, stick, go" – peeling off the back of the printed photo and sticking the picture to personal belongings, your journal, or adding it to a scrapbook with favorite photos. Parents can make great use of the IVY 2 too, printing pictures to add to a photo album, their fridge, and other creative spaces.

The IVY 2 can easily fit in your pocket or bag, making it convenient to carry place to place. The printer is available in two colors – pure white and blush pink. It takes just a few minutes to set up, and the multi-color LED will clearly tell you the printer status. Using a compatible USB cable, the printer can fully charge in as little as 45 minutes2. The IVY 2 easily connects to your compatible smartphone with Bluetooth®, and utilizes ZINK Zero Ink™ Technology from ZINK™, an amazing way to print in full color without the need for ink cartridges. ZINK paper is available in pre-cut circle sticker form (purchased separately), for those whose lives can't be confined to straight edges.

To set and send print jobs, users download the free Canon Mini Printer App¹, which offers the option to print individual smudge-free 2x3 prints or stickers. From selfies to sunsets, this feature offers the freedom of expression for a wide variety of consumers. The app includes creative filters, such as photo frames and stickers, image collage templates, as well as additional photo-editing tools including added text, fun frames and the option to draw.

The Canon IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer will be available this October, with a pre-order available now, through select major retailers and Canon USA's site here. The estimated retail price is $129.99*, which includes the printer and a starter pack of 10 sheets of 2x3 photo paper. The Canon ZINK Photo Paper Pack will also be available for the first time with 100 sheets later this year.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022.

