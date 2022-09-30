More than 650,000 customers restored as Duke Energy Florida responds to Hurricane Ian outages

A workforce of 10,000 from Duke Energy and other companies are responding to customer outages

Most restoration in Pasco and Pinellas counties to be completed by Saturday night

Lake , Orange , Osceola and Seminole counties to be 90% restored Sunday night

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Duke Energy Florida workforce of 10,000 from around the nation continues to make steady progress – restoring power caused by Hurricane Ian. More than 650,000 customers have had power restored thus far.

As of noon today, about 430,000 customers are still without power. Outages are spread throughout Duke Energy's territory. Duke Energy Florida serves 1.9 million customers in the state.

"Our Florida and out-of-state crews are making steady progress restoring power to Duke Energy customers able to receive electric service," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We continue to assess hard-hit areas and communicate restoration times to help our customers better plan their schedules. We thank all our customers for their patience."

Seixas added that localized flooding in some areas has hampered the company's ability to restore power.

The company's estimated time for restoration (ETR) differs depending on the damage in various counties. It is when most customers can expect to have power restored, with some exceptions for those who have meter damage, flooding or experience extensive destruction. Current estimates:

The current ETR for 90% of DEF customers in Pasco and Pinellas counties is no later than 11:59 p.m. , Saturday, Oct. 1 .

ETR for 90% of DEF customers in Lake , Orange , Osceola and Seminole counties is no later than 11:59 p.m. Sunday , Oct. 2.

Assessment continues in the hard-hit areas of Highlands , Polk and Volusia counties. An ETR is forthcoming this evening, approximately 6 p.m.

If your home or business is flooded, Duke Energy cannot reconnect power until the electrical system has been inspected by a licensed electrician. If there is damage, an electrician will need to make repairs and obtain verification from your local building inspection authority before power can be restored.

10,000 resources in Florida

Duke Energy has 10,000 workers – power line technicians, damage assessors and vegetation workers – across Florida restoring power. Many crews were brought in from other states before the storm.

These crews are responding where conditions allow and are also assessing damage in hard-hit areas.

As restoration begins, workers may not be visible in each impacted neighborhood, as the first priority is to repair large power lines and other infrastructure that will return power to the greatest number of customers as quickly and safely as possible. Click here for information on how Duke Energy restores power.

Keeping customers informed

Customers who experience a power outage can report it the following ways:

Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Use the Duke Energy mobile app – download the Duke Energy App from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Call the automated outage reporting system at 800.228.8485.

There is also an interactive outage map where customers can find up-to-date information on power outages, including the total number of outages systemwide and estimated times of restoration.

The company also will provide regular updates to customers and communities through emails, text messages, outbound phone calls, social media and its website, which includes power outage maps.

Safety recommendations

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees, limbs, fences or anything in contact with lines.

If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST exit the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

A generator can be very useful during a power outage, but remember to always follow the manufacturer's instructions to ensure safe and proper operation.

Please watch for utility crews and turn the generator off when crews are in your area. The electrical load on the power lines can be hazardous for crews making repairs.

Operate your generator outside. Never operate it inside a building or garage.

If rising water threatens your home – or if you evacuate your home – turn off your power at the circuit breaker panel or fuse box.

Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don't drive over – and don't stand near – downed power lines.

Downed lines will be hard to see in the rain and can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

For more tips during and after the storm, visit duke-energy.com/StormTips.

For company updates, visit duke-energy.com/updates.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

