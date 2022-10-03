BANDAI NAMCO TOYS & COLLECTIBLES AMERICA BRINGS ITS LARGEST ACTIVATIONS TO NEW YORK COMIC CON

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is bringing back fan-favorite booths, activations, and more for New York Comic Con 2022!

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - For NYCC attendees that had missed the epic Dragon Ball Experience booth from San Diego Comic-Con or the jaw-dropping One Piece U.S.A Tour Booth featured at Anime Expo, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (BNTCA) has got them covered! Coming in hot to NYCC 2022, these booths will make a grand reappearance in addition to booths dedicated to Tamashii Nations, Bandai Hobby, MegaHouse, Shokugan, Tamagotchi, Dragon Stars, Anime Heroes, Gundam, Studio Ghibli, nanoblock and unique Demon Slayer exhibit, designed after the show's Japan-inspired setting!

"This year has been an incredible one for attendees as conventions like New York Comic Con continue to make a return for anime and pop culture fans across America," says Adam Newman, SVP Marketing and Business Development, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles American Inc. "We've had incredible feedback from fans at previous events for some activations and brands we have decided to bring back for New York Comic Con, and our brand teams cannot wait for more attendees to experience what we have in store for them."

With some of the company's most popular brands and booths present at this year's event in New York, please see below for everything BNTCA has to offer, from October 6 to October 9 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

One Piece U.S.A. Tour | Booth #2607

The final stop of the One Piece U.S.A. Tour, a multi-city tour celebrating the world of One Piece includes interactive experiences, displays and exhibits including over 60 products from Tamashii Nations, Bandai Hobby, MegaHouse and Banpresto.

Tamashii Nations Figuarts ZERO [EXTRA BATTLE] Event Exclusives

Monkey.D.Luffy -Gear 4 Leo Bazooka- (Special Color Edition) ($70)

Charlotte Katakuri – Mochitsuki - Special Color Ed. ($90)

One Piece Products Available for Purchase:

Imagination Works Monkey.D.Luffy ($110)

Sabo Fire Fist Inheritance (Limited Edition) "One Piece", Megahouse Portrait of Pirates ($250)

NyanPieceNyan! I'm gonna be king of the paw-rates!! (Vol 1.) ($9)

The Grandline Men- Roronoa Zoro Metallic ver. (AX 2022 Exclusive) ($79)

The Monkey.D.LuffyⅡMetallic ver. (AX 2022 Exclusive) ($59)

One Piece Anime Heroes ($20)

Free Souvenirs:

A variety of souvenirs will be offered including fan, badge ribbon, bandana, paper straw hat and "One Piece Film Red" bag, while supplies last.

Dragon Ball Booth| Booth #2301

Enter the Dragon Ball universe at this interactive experience featuring fan-favorite Bandai Namco brands, including Tamashii Nations, Bandai Hobby, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Banpresto, Ichibansho, and more.

Dragon Ball fans can find:

Special Photo Ops

Eye-catching Product Displays

Numerous Interactive Games, Trading Cards and Model-kits

Free Souvenirs. A variety of souvenirs will be offered while supplies last

https://dragon-ball-official.com/special/nycc2022/ For more information including product images and renderings, visit the official Dragon Ball website at

Tamashii Nations and Demon Slayer | Booth #2319

Recreating the look of Japanese-inspired buildings from season 2 of Demon Slayer, this booth is filled with an eye-catching selection of Demon Slayer collectibles available to fans from Tamashii Nations' FiguartsZERO, Figuarts mini and Proplica lines as well as a display of prototypes from future releases.

Dragon Ball Event Exclusives:

S.H.Figuarts SUPER SAIYAN BROLY - Exclusive Edition - ($90.00)

Ultraman Exclusives:

Additional Exclusives:

RX-78-2 Gundam (Marking Plus Ver.) ($35.00)

RX-93 Nu Gundam (Marking Plus Ver) ($35.00)

UCHIHA MADARA -Exclusive Edition- ($70.00)

KONG FROM GODZILLA VS. KONG (2021) -Exclusive Edition- ($90.00)

Monkey.D.Luffy -Gear 4 Leo Bazooka- (Special Color Edition) ($70.00)

[EXTRA BATTLE] CHARLOTTE KATAKURI -MOCHITSUKI- Special Color Edition ($90.00)

For more information including product images and renderings, visit www.tamashiinations.com/event/nycc2022/

The Gundam Base New York Pop-Up | Booth #2137

Based on THE GUNDAM BASE in Japan, this special edition of THE GUNDAM BASE POP-UP Experience brings THE GUNDAM BASE concept direct to fans. With event exclusives and a dedicated media suite, Gundam fans and media will not want to miss out on this booth!

Tamashii Nations GUNDAM UNIVERSE Exclusives:

RX-78-2 Gundam (Marking Plus Ver.) ($35.00)

RX-93 Nu Gundam (Marking Plus Ver) ($35.00)

Media Suite:

All media are invited to stop by and meet the marketing team from Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America. Recharge with complimentary snacks and bottled water, here! Please RSVP for credentials to gain access to the media suite.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America | Booth #2519

With a large variety of some of BNTCA's most popular brands and event exclusives in one accessible booth, attendees can purchase their favorite products, discover new ones, and check out what's coming in the world of BNTCA! Here's what you can expect to find from these brands at this diverse booth:

Anime Heroes

Event Exclusive Naruto Sage of Six Paths Mode Anime Heroes figure ($23.00)

Take Home the world of Naruto with this Event Exclusive Naruto Sage of Six Paths Mode 6.5-inch figure from the Anime Heroes Line. With exclusive packaging, color deco, and a pearlized finish this Naruto figure is a must have for collectors and fans of the anime! With 16+ points of articulation, an extra set of hands, and his accessories the Truth-Seeking Ball and Fighting sticks, there are endless ways to recreate your favorite fight scenes with this Event Exclusive Naruto Sage of Six Paths Mode.

Dragon Stars

Event Exclusive Dragon Stars Gold Shenron ($20.00)

The first ever fully assembled Shenron in the Dragon Stars line up is now Gold and ready to collect! Relive your favorite Dragon Ball moments and epic battles with this event exclusive Shenron that you will not be able to find anywhere else. Comes with a stand and perfect packaging to display or gift.

Kamen Rider

Fans can experience a touch-and-try station for the new Kamen Rider Geats Desire Driver!

Team Kamen Rider Meet up - Saturday at 2PM at Booth #2519. A casual meet and greet with members of Team Kamen Rider and fellow Kamen Rider fans. Share your love and knowledge of the series and you could win fun prizes!

Tamagotchi convention exclusives:

Convention Exclusive Original Tamagotchi Mametchi Comic ($30.00)

Convention Exclusive Original Tamagotchi Mimitchi Comic ($30.00)

MegaHouse

Nyandam Statue and first premiere of the prototypes! (Cat Gundam Figures)

Free Exclusive Nyandam Bag gift with a purchase of $30 or more and a free Nyandam fan (available while supplies last)

nanoblock

Daruma machine promo (get a token to redeem a free prize with purchase of select non-ip items)

Free mini pad and tweezer promos (get one free with the purchase of $15 and $25 respectively)

Touch and try station with a vast variety of nanoblock bricks

Pokémon wall and photo ops with large nanoblock statues

Shokugan

Premiere of a new Super Mini Pla model for Mega Man Battle Network will be on display

Stranger Things

Fans of this mega-popular Netflix TV series can swing by for a photo op with the booth's Stranger Things larger than life Demogorgon statue

A collection of Stranger Things product will be at the booth available for purchase

Kamen Rider Panel and Screening | Sunday 10/9 @12:15pm, Room 401

Join Team Kamen Rider as they discuss Fuuto PI! After the panel be sure to stay for the special screening of the finale before it airs in the US. The panel will feature the following moderator and panelists:

David Edmundson - Marketing Director: Moderator

David Clarke - Brand Manager: Panelist

AJ Velasco - Marketing Specialist: Panelist

Studio Ghibli | Booth #2719

Announcing it upcoming expansion of the plush category, the World of Ghibli will be showcasing all of the newest plush items that are coming soon, from fun to play with 6" bean bag plushies to huggable and extremely soft cushions of all your favorite Studio Ghibli characters!

Life-sized World of Ghibli

Step into the world of Studio Ghibli in this immersive life-sized recreation of some iconic movie scenes:

Product Giveaways

Fans can post a picture of themselves at the Studio Ghibli booth using the hashtag #GhibliAndMe and follow @worldofghiblius to enter our daily giveaway to win a Yakul beanbag plush, a Princess Mononoke tote bag, and a Princess Mononoke fan

10 winners will be chosen each day and notified via dm. Must be on site to pick up prizes

Promotional Offer

Receive a Studio Ghibli tote bag with a purchase of $30 or more while supplies last.

Free Souvenir

Receive a complimentary Princess Mononoke fan while supplies last.

For more information visit www.bandai.com or any of our booths in the locations, above.

Media personnel visiting the media suite will have special credentials, they will receive a badge attached to their lanyard. They'll have a place to sit down and enjoy complementary snacks and water.

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc (BNTCA)

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is a leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future." Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in collectibles, children's toys and entertainment today, including Gundam, Tamagotchi®, Dragon Ball®, Vital Hero, Anime Heroes®, Tamashii Nations®, Bandai Hobby and MegaHouse. BNTCA is proud to be the official distributor in the US for Mr. Hobby, nanoblock® and official Studio Ghibli merchandise. For more information, visit bandai.com .

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: TM & © 2022 Bandai Namco

