Hyundai Motor America Reports Record September and Q3 2022 Retail Sales

- Q3 Total Sales Increased 3%; Hyundai Sets New All-Time Q3 Retail Sales Record
- September Total Sales up 11%; Best September Retail Sales
- Best-Ever Q3 Total and Retail Sales for Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total September sales of 59,465 units, up 11% compared with September 2021. Total and retail sales for Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson PHEV and Veloster N were the best-ever for September. SUVs were 68% of retail sales, representing a 1.4ppt increase year-over-year. Hyundai did not have fleet sales for the ninth consecutive month, prioritizing inventory for its dealers and consumers.
Q3 Highlights
In the third quarter, Hyundai sold 184,431 units, a Q3 retail sales record, and an increase of 3% total and 13% retail sales compared with Q3 2021. Hyundai also set new Q3 total and retail sales records for Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV.
"This is the best-ever September and Q3 retail sales result for the brand," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "We are seeing month-over-month gains thanks in part to our strong product line-up and dealer network with plenty of cars in the pipeline for the remainder of the year."
September Total Sales Summary
Sep-22
Sep-21
% Chg
Q3
Q3
% Chg
2022
2021
% Chg
Hyundai
59,465
53,800
+11 %
184,431
178,500
+3 %
528,298
585,635
-10 %
September Product and Corporate Activities
- Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems: The powertrain on Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ 5 was named one of the 2022 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems.
- Strategic Vision 2022 Total Quality Awards: The 2022 Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ 5 and Santa Cruz have been named Best-in-Segment in Strategic Vision's 2022 Total Quality Impact™ (TQI) report.
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels 2022 Grant Award Winners: Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers, today announced the 2022 winners of its annual research and programmatic grants totaling $15 million.
Model Total Sales
Vehicles
Sep-22
Sep-21
% Chg
Q3
Q3
% Chg
2022
2021
% Chg
Accent
1,785
1,813
-2 %
7,869
4,732
+66 %
15,299
14,836
+3 %
Elantra
10,761
8,004
+34 %
37,020
32,049
+16 %
85,864
106,106
-19 %
Ioniq
0
1,770
0 %
7
4,449
-100 %
3,669
15,556
-76 %
Ioniq 5
1,306
0
0 %
4,800
0
0 %
18,492
0
0 %
Kona
5,252
5,774
-9 %
12,893
19,932
-35 %
45,680
70,928
-36 %
Nexo
27
52
-48 %
74
148
-50 %
345
282
+22 %
Palisade
6,778
7,962
-15 %
20,119
21,172
-5 %
63,756
64,673
-1 %
Santa Cruz
2,900
1,660
+75 %
8,600
2,993
+187 %
26,803
2,993
+796 %
Santa Fe
9,192
6,573
+40 %
28,234
26,546
+6 %
86,129
89,656
-4 %
Sonata
6,177
7,326
-16 %
15,643
26,262
-40 %
35,238
80,460
-56 %
Tucson
12,971
9,896
+31 %
41,554
32,530
+28 %
125,625
116,047
+8 %
Veloster
209
93
+125 %
664
379
+75 %
1,793
1,740
+3 %
Venue
2,107
2,877
-27 %
6,954
7,308
-5 %
19,605
22,358
-12 %
Note: Electrified vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
