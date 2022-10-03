Danai Gurira and Dora Milaje Star in the Anthony Leonardi III-Directed Ad

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick thinking, a spear and the all-new, very agile, 2023 Lexus RZ 450e is all you need when you're the formidable Dora Milaje, evading with a host of villainous pursuers. Marvel Studios fans and car enthusiasts can buckle up and take a ride with the squad of Wakandan warriors as Lexus debuts its marketing campaign, including a long-form video, "An Electric Future," featuring the luxury brand's first-ever battery electric vehicle. The marketing campaign marks Lexus' third collaboration with a Marvel Studios property ahead of the release of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," in theaters November 11.

LEXUS ELECTRIFIES FANS IN NEW MARVEL STUDIOS’ ‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’ CAMPAIGN FOR FIRST-EVER BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLE, THE LEXUS RZ 450E (PRNewswire)

While the Lexus LC 500 Convertible and the Lexus GX make appearances in the actual film, the 90-second collaboration video takes viewers on an exhilarating ride in the first-ever Lexus RZ 450e. Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with members of Wakanda's all-female Royal Guard, the Dora Milaje, led by General Okoye (played by Danai Gurira), the audience follows the elite trio as they nimbly navigate pursuers in the Lexus RZ – a luxurious, technologically advanced vehicle fit for everyone.

"By returning to our successful relationship with Marvel Studios for the highly anticipated sequel to 'Black Panther' we are taking this collaboration to another level," said Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing. "The technology, creativity, and imagination we encounter in the futuristic nation of Wakanda is a natural fit for the sustainable, global society Lexus envisions with the introduction of our most advanced vehicle ever, the fully-electric RZ 450e, further extending our electrified vehicle portfolio."

"The power, elegance, and future-forward vision of the Lexus brand aligns perfectly with the Black Panther franchise. We couldn't be happier to team up with Lexus once again to bring an action-packed story and supporting 360 campaign to life," said Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Global Partnership Marketing at The Walt Disney Company.

Lexus' collaboration with Marvel Studios and the ad creation is being led by Lexus' agency of record for Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ+ audiences, Walton Isaacson. The commercial was directed by Anthony Leonardi III, an award-winning, fourth-generation filmmaker who is no stranger to Marvel or Lexus having been involved with Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" and the Lexus "Parking Spot" ad in support of Marvel Studios "Eternals."

"I hope people watch the ad and feel like they are in a great movie. For each Lexus spot, I treat the vehicle like a character, so like a Marvel character, the RZ 450e is the hero. It is the star," said Leonardi. "I hope viewers feel like they are along for the ride."

"An Electric Future" will be featured in an integrated marketing campaign, with placements across a variety of media platforms including broadcast, digital, advanced TV and social channels. The campaign will also be supported through several noteworthy media partnerships.

For more information, visit www.lexus.com/WakandaForever.

About Lexus:

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and one F performance model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

www.facebook.com/lexus

www.twitter.com/lexus

www.youtube.com/LexusVehicles

www.instagram.com/lexusus

https://www.pinterest.com/lexususa

Note to Editors: Lexus product information and images are available online via our news media website https://pressroom.lexus.com/

About Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 11, 2022.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Hillary John

PRecise Communications

hillary@precisecomm.net

Cell: 301-237-1824

Damali Hill

PRecise Communications

damali@precisecomm.net

Cell: 404-849-2547

Amanda Roark

amanda.roark@lexus.com

Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexus