The new in-camera "Digital Signature" function from Sony detects fraud or misuse to help authenticate the integrity of an image

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony Electronics Inc. announces, for the first time in the United States and Canada, its in-camera photo forgery detection technology for Alpha 7 IV cameras designed for professional needs i. Using digital signatures processed at image capture and a verification server developed by the customerii, Sony's technology can detect any modification to an image, thus helping to protect images from forgery and fraudulent usage.

Sony Electronics' Alpha 7 IV (PRNewswire)

Sony Electronics Unlocks In-camera Forgery Detection Technology

Following widespread issues with unauthorized editing and misconduct around digital photo data, Sony has developed forgery detection technology. Based on standard cryptography, this technology allows professional customers to identify if images have been altered or manipulated. This is particularly applicable where image authentication is important, for example, with passports and identity verification, tackling image manipulation in the media, and in medical and law enforcement. For the insurance and construction industries, this feature will offer a secure tool for the authentic documentation of damage.

With Sony's in-camera Digital Signature activatedi, images are cryptographically signed by the camera processor with a unique digital signature upon image capture.iii The user can then upload the images to a verification serverii wherein the image's digital signature can be verified. Any pixel modification, tampering or editing of any kind will cancel the image's digital signature. The recipient, using the verification server, will be able to verify whether the image is authentic or a forgery.

"Sony is dedicated to empowering professionals to document history with cutting-edge imaging technology. We know how important authenticity is to photographers and the companies they work with, and this new in-camera digital signature is an important first step toward allowing our customers to detect image manipulation and forgery across multiple industries," said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "While appropriate adaptations for each industry need to be made, the digital signature is multilingual and can be used internationally, enabling organizations worldwide to streamline mandatory image digital signatures with Sony technology."

Initially launching with the Alpha 7 IV, Sony plans to expand the line-up of supported cameras in the future. In tandem, Sony will continue to examine how to utilize this industry-leading imaging technology to drive enhanced security in various fields.

For more information, please visit: https://pro.sony/ue_US/solutions/forgery-proof

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

i Feature to be licensed to businesses by Sony for professional use only.

ii Details on setting up verification server to be announced. Server costs such as a platform, programming device, coding resources, etc. responsibility of customer.

iii User will upload images with digital signatures to a verification server, developed by the customer with information provided by Sony. This allows the user and the recipient of an image to confirm if the digital signature is still intact or removed.

Sony logo (PRNewsfoto/Sony Electronics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.