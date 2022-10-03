Tampa General Hospital Adds Palm Beach Radiology to Launch TGH Imaging on Florida's East Coast

TGH acquired Palm Beach Radiology, expanding its statewide outpatient imaging centers to enhance its patient care network.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to connecting the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast communities to highly complex medical care, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has acquired Palm Beach Radiology in North Palm Beach, Fla. Effective Oct. 1, 2022, the full-service radiology center will be known as TGH Imaging and will bring together essential assets to significantly increase access, maximize efficiency, and continue to provide high-quality images and excellent service to patients and physicians in the area. The same experienced team of radiologists, technologists, and support staff will continue to serve the community.

"Adding a highly experienced and clinically excellent team such as Palm Beach Radiology will round out our services offerings to the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast communities," said Sherri Lewman, senior vice president of enterprise imaging, Tampa General. "Patients in the area can now receive imaging exams within the Tampa General system, making for a more seamless experience."

Palm Beach Radiology, now TGH Imaging, is an imaging center accredited by the American College of Radiology (ACR). Board-certified, on-site radiologists work as a team with highly trained technologists to offer patients high-quality exam results, often available on the same day. As a diagnostic resource for both patients and physicians, TGH Imaging offers a range of exams, including high-field, short-bore MRI (including breast MRI), multidetector CT, image-guided biopsies, 3D mammography, ultrasound, bone density scan, and digital X-ray.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us to be part of an academic medical center that expands care options to our community while continuing the level of care and services that our patients and referring physicians have come to expect from us since we opened our doors in 2007," said Dr. Donald Goodwin, radiologist and co-founder of Palm Beach Radiology. "We are eager to leverage the expertise and resources of Tampa General to provide another level of support for our patients."

TGH Imaging will remain in the same Palm Beach Radiology location – 733 U.S. Highway 1, Building 2B in North Palm Beach, 561-841-8588. "Patients will continue to see the same expert and caring team for their imaging needs," said Goodwin.

For the past two years, Tampa General has been creating a framework of state-of-the-art services for patients in the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast areas with the expertise and innovation of a preeminent academic medical center. The Florida East Coast initiative includes alliances with Cancer Center of South Florida and Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches, along with establishing TGH General Surgeons of the Palm Beaches with renowned West Palm Beach robotic surgeons, Dr. Daniel R. Higgins and Dr. Itzhak Shasha, opening the area's first TGH Imaging radiology location, a PET/CT imaging center. The TGH Cancer Institute also recently partnered with West Palm Beach-based physicians – thoracic surgical oncologist, Dr. Robert Scoma, and Dr. Jason Hechtman, a breast cancer surgeon.

TGH Imaging will not only support patients and physicians in the South Florida area, but also work closely with the academic medical center's TGH Cancer Institute, allowing for a more streamlined process from diagnosis to treatment. The teams will take a multidisciplinary approach and strongly emphasize compassionate and personalized care that focuses on the whole patient. Should patients require treatment in Tampa, they can return home to the East Coast for follow-up care with their health care provider.

Tampa General is the third highest ranked hospital in Florida by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23 and is the primary teaching affiliate of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. Patients who need a higher level of care have a direct connection to Tampa General's academic medical center resources through its affiliation with, including research breakthroughs, a wider variety of clinical trials and options for advanced immunotherapy procedures, enhanced personal treatment plans, and a convenient path to complex surgeries.

Tampa General Hospital has been affiliated with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine since the school was created in the early 1970s. Tampa General Hospital is the primary teaching affiliate of the University of South Florida medical school and more than 300 residents are assigned to Tampa General Hospital for specialty training in areas ranging from general internal medicine to neurosurgery. In addition, USF medical, nursing, pharmacy, and physical therapy students all receive part of their training at Tampa General. Faculty of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine admit and care for patients at Tampa General as do private practice physicians, many of whom also serve as adjunct clinical faculty at USF.

ABOUT TGH IMAGING

Established in 1994, TGH Imaging, formerly known as Tower Radiology, is one of the largest outpatient radiology practices in West Central Florida, with 21 locations in four counties. The new name marks Tampa General Hospital's complete purchase of Tower Radiology, expanding its statewide outpatient sites to 84, including primary care, urgent care, rehab, cancer care, surgery, and imaging. After decades of working closely, the purchase officially combines industry expertise and the drive to deliver world-class care through innovation to enhance the quality and coordination of outpatient care while achieving the optimal patient experience. TGH Imaging holds accreditations in all imaging modalities by the American College of Radiology (ACR), is an ACR Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, and is a designated ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center. For three years, TGH Imaging has been the Tampa Bay Times, People's Choice Best of the Best Mammogram Center in Tampa. TGH Imaging offers specialized services such as 3D mammography, weight-bearing open MRI, cardiac MRI, wide-bore MRI, low-dose CT lung screening, PET/CT, and 64-slice CT. All exam interpretations are by board-certified radiologists that hold additional certifications in imaging-focused subspecialties and participate in the academic missions of research and teaching by serving as faculty and staff for USF and FSU Colleges of Medicine in the Departments of Radiology. TGH Imaging's mission is to provide the highest quality screening and diagnostic radiology services to patients and providers in our community within a safe, compassionate, professional, and technologically advanced environment. For more information, go to www.TGHimaging.com.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2020, provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of healthcare for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to https://www.tgh.org.

