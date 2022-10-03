UMPQUA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES $0.21 PER COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND

Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.21 per common share.  The dividend is payable on October 28, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 14, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Umpqua Holdings Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Umpqua Holdings Corporation)(PRNewswire)

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada.  Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umpqua-holdings-announces-0-21-per-common-share-dividend-301638455.html

SOURCE Umpqua Holdings Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.