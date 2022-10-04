Allied Industrial Partners Announces Investment in Wall Recycling

Wall Recycling, a Leading Solid Waste Management Company in North Carolina, Serves as the Research Triangle's Largest Recycling Operation

HOUSTON and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("AIP"), an industrial-focused private equity firm, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in Wall Recycling, LLC (or the "Company"), a leading regional provider of solid waste hauling, disposal and recycling services for municipal, commercial and industrial waste generators throughout North Carolina. The Company will continue to be led by its founder and CEO Dan Wall. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Wall Recycling is a market leader in the provision of critical, turn-key waste management and recycling solutions for large commercial, industrial and governmental clients. Founded in 2006, Wall Recycling has established itself as one of the most complete recycling businesses in the Research Triangle and one of the leading waste management companies in North Carolina with over 13 locations across state. Its streamlined recycling and waste services include front-end load, rear-load, roll off collection, critical transfer and disposal infrastructure. In addition, Wall provides recycling facilities that service municipal, commercial and industrial clients throughout the state.

"We have been impressed with what Dan has achieved, creating one of the largest and most respected recycling and waste companies in North Carolina," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of AIP. "We look forward to working with Dan and his team to evolve and expand Wall Recycling's services and technology to meet the growing demand for recycling and environmental services from both corporations and government customers."

Wall Recycling marks AIP's largest investment to date and is its second platform in the waste and recycling sector, having announced the acquisition of Waste Eliminator in June, while also supporting Waste Eliminator's two add-on acquisitions in July. AIP applies a thematic investment approach focused on defensive industrial businesses that are poised for accelerated growth.

"AIP not only provides us with the capital needed to invest in our business, but we now have a partner who truly understands the industry and can guide us as we look to add new and innovative solutions for our growing customer base," said Mr. Wall. "Wall Recycling is known for the highest level of service, and we believe our new partnership with AIP will only enhance the customer experience."

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019 by an experienced group of operating executives and investment professionals, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is an operationally focused lower-middle market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within defensive industrial subsectors, including industrial services, niche manufacturing, value-added distribution, waste management, environmental services, and critical infrastructure services. AIP seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows the firm to execute on buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

About Wall Recycling

Based in Raleigh, NC, Wall Recycling is the Research Triangle's largest recycling company providing full-service waste management and scrap metal recycling for both commercial and government customers. Customers across North Carolina depend on Wall Recycling as a one-stop-shop for their waste and recycling needs. Please visit https://www.wallrecycling.com for more information.

