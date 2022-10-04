GovOS Remote Marriage License Issuance System Approved by the State of Texas Office of Court Administration

Texas counties that want to issue remote licenses can complete their certification process when using the GovOS Remote Marriage License Issuance System

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GovOS, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for local governments, today announced its Remote Marriage License Issuance System has been approved by the State of Texas Office of Court Administration (OCA). Any Texas county that implements the GovOS Remote Marriage License Issuance System will submit an application for certification and be granted their certificate to begin receiving and issuing remote marriage licenses for constituents. The review and approval of the GovOS system ensures that any Texas county that chooses to use GovOS is in compliance with Texas Administrative Code Section 176.2.

As part of the review and approval process, the GovOS Remote Marriage License Issuance System met six categories of required vendor functionality. These categories ensure the GovOS solution satisfies all requirements outlined in Texas Administrative Code Section 176.2, including:

Instructional web page for application steps

Online form for completion of the remote marriage application

Remote meeting facilitation

Remote meeting scheduling

Electronic uploading of supporting documentation

Print out or transmission of the marriage license application and supporting documentation

Marriage application electronic signatures

GovOS completed this vendor approval process in response to Texas Senate Bill 907 (SB907), which was signed into law in June 2021. The Senate Bill concerns the application and issuance of marriage licenses through the use of remote technology and authorizes counties in Texas to bring the marriage license process fully online. Prior to SB907, couples had the option to start the marriage license application online but were still required to make an appointment and appear before the county clerk in person as a final step in the process.

"Many of the online conveniences that were created during the pandemic have proven to have long-lasting appeal for citizens and county governments," said Michael Crosno, Chief Executive Officer, GovOS. "The ability to receive applications for and issue marriage licenses online is a perfect example. The time and cost savings for everyone involved are significant, and we're working with counties in Texas to better support this initiative. We've taken the proactive step of having our system approved by the OCA so counties can implement GovOS with confidence that they adhere to the highest standards of security and transparency."

The GovOS Remote Marriage License Issuance System was first developed and implemented for counties in Pennsylvania to help local governments continue service despite office closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Dauphin County (PA) more than 2,100 marriage license applications have been processed virtually since their system came online in 2020. The county reports that 86% of all marriage license applications are now completed virtually.

About GovOS

GovOS is the leading digital transformation platform for local governments. Headquartered in Austin, TX, GovOS serves government agencies of all sizes across the United States. Through its secure and integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, governments can automate and streamline operations, provide seamless access to resources and information, and deliver cutting-edge digital services to businesses, residents and agencies.

