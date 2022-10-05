HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED QUAI D'ORSAY IMPERIALES TRAVEL HUMIDOR AT THE TFWA INTERNATIONAL FAIR IN CANNES

- Habanos, S.A. continues its commitment to Duty Free and Travel Retail by presenting a product exclusively designed for these channels

HAVANA, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A. presented the new Travel Humidor by the brand Quai D'Orsay Imperiales during its traditional gala dinner at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes, France. An elegant and exclusive travel humidor with 20 Habanos each and produced in limited quantities, which will be available only in Duty Free and Travel Retail sales channels.

Quai D’Orsay Imperiales Travel Humidor (Habanos, S.A.) (PRNewswire)

"With this launch, we are bringing back one of the historical icons of this brand, which was relaunched by Habanos in 2017 with a renewed portfolio and a more premium positioning and image," stated José María López Inchaurbe, Vice President of Development at Habanos, S.A., in front of more than 150 aficionados, distributors and international journalists who attended the exclusive dinner. "At Habanos, S.A. we are sure that the recovery and success of important channels such as Duty Free and Travel Retail are guaranteed with launches like the one we have the pleasure of presenting today," he added.

Quai D'Orsay Imperiales Travel Humidor is an ideal choice for travelers who love Habanos with a taste for thicker calibers (47 ring gauge x 178 mm length) and who also enjoy the flavors and aromas of its medium strength. Undoubtedly, this is a great opportunity to enjoy a Habanos moment anywhere in the world.

Rightly, the gala dinner and the presentation of this exclusive product were marked by the magic that always surrounds Habanos, S.A.'s big events, with music and gastronomy at the highest level. In addition to the Vice President of Development, Ernesto González and Alejandro Fernández-Blanco, Operational Marketing Director and Deputy Director, respectively, also represented Habanos, S.A. at the event. Both of them report to the company's Commercial Vice Presidency.

During the days of the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference held at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, the Habanos, S.A. booth displayed the latest releases designed exclusively for this channel: Trinidad Robustos, Romeo y Julieta Wide Churchills and, of course, Quai D'Orsay Imperiales, in addition to some of the most recent releases, brands and vitolas from the company's portfolio for the enjoyment of aficionados, experts and journalists who visited the booth.

