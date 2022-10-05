Signia to Join Dallas Cowboys Rally Days Event and Conduct Free Hearing Screenings

The two partner organizations will come together at the Dallas Cowboys' Rally Days event presented by SeatGeek on October 22 to raise awareness for hearing health in honor of National Audiology Awareness month.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia today announced it will join a Rally Days event with the iconic Dallas Cowboys football team on October 22 to coincide with National Audiology Awareness Month, a time dedicated to increasing awareness for hearing health and the crucial role hearing care professionals play in hearing protection and treatment. Signia's participation at the event will support each organization's shared priority of promoting total health, wellness and physical excellence.

Rally Days presented by SeatGeek are an integral and interactive experience for the Dallas Cowboys fan base – which is credited with being the largest of any American football team. Held inside the renowned AT&T Stadium, the Rally Days event will provide attendees the opportunity to get their hearing screened for free by Signia. Attending fans can also take part in traditional Rally Days activities, such as entering raffles and getting signed autographs from the team.

"It's crucial for people to understand how essential hearing care is to their overall health, and a hearing screening is the first step," said Jennifer Wright, vice president of marketing at Signia U.S. "The Dallas Cowboys share Signia's mission of empowering others to be the healthiest versions of themselves. We're honored to help fans take the first step in their hearing care journeys, and this special Rally Days opportunity will continue our efforts to raise hearing health awareness."

During the event, Signia has set out to conduct more than 1,000 hearing screenings, which help determine whether an individual has normal hearing or a potential hearing loss. Following the screenings, Signia will provide contact information for local audiologists – health care professionals who identify and treat hearing and balance disorders – for follow-up care if recommended.

While approximately 48 million Americans have some level of hearing loss, only about one-third of them wear hearing aids.12 However, with hearing loss increasingly linked to cognitive decline, dementia, social isolation and depression, it's essential for a consumer's overall health and well-being that their hearing loss doesn't go untreated.3

Through its partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and presence at the upcoming Rally Days event, Signia aims to continue delivering better hearing through iconic innovations and unparalleled support. "Signia strives to help people nationwide navigate hearing healthcare, including evaluating hearing levels with a screening, getting connected to local hearing care providers, and finding the right hearing technology," Wright added.

Signia's presence at the Rally Days event will close out National Audiology Awareness Month in October, and also comes on the heels of the company's recent launch of its Styletto AX hearing aid featuring My WellBeing, a new feature designed to help keep wearers active and in charge of their physical and mental health.

In addition to physical events, Signia and the Dallas Cowboys are providing consumers with the chance to join in on the festivities online. Through a fun and interactive hearing health game, consumers can learn more about hearing loss, the risks of leaving it untreated, and how Signia technology can help them optimize their hearing and overall health. Those who participate in the game will be entered automatically to win club seat tickets to see the Dallas Cowboys play live in Arlington, TX. For the opportunity to win, and get connected to local hearing care professionals, visit https://winwithsignia.com/ .

To learn more about Signia, click here . For more information about Dallas Cowboys' Rally Days, visit here . For the press kit, click here.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world-first hearing solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers to not just correct hearing loss but to gain an edge – to Be Brilliant.

