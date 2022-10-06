BIO-TECHNE COMMERCIALIZES AUTOMATED MULTI-OMIC RNASCOPE ASSAYS FOR SPATIAL VISUALIZATION OF RNA AND PROTEIN BIOMARKERS IN FFPE TISSUES

Bringing together Bio-Techne's gold-standard spatial biology RNAscope ISH technology with Roche's industry-leading chromogen detection portfolio for the Roche DISCOVER ULTRA Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced the expansion of the Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)-branded RNAscope™ in situ hybridization (ISH) portfolio with the release of new automated co-detection assays specifically designed for the Roche DISCOVERY ULTRA Platform, enabling simultaneous detection of RNA and protein on the same tissue section.

RNAscope is the gold-standard for in situ hybridization, trusted by researchers around the globe, with a rapidly growing list of over 6,600 peer reviewed publications. With over 40,000 catalog probes available and fast, expert custom probe design capabilities, translational and clinical researchers have the flexibility to interrogate their genes of interest across a wide array of diseases and tissues at single-molecule sensitivity.

Developed in partnership with Roche, Bio-Techne's new automated multi-omic assays utilize patented RNAscope and BaseScope™ signal amplification and background suppression technologies to deliver supreme RNA specificity and sensitivity with robust performance and optimal signal-to-noise ratio. When combined with protein detection on Roche's automated platform and broad menu of characterized antibodies and novel chromogens, researchers will be uniquely enabled to characterize novel biomarkers and interrogate disease pathology across 10's to 100's of slides, to power translational and clinical research studies.

"We believe that multi-omic biomarker detection represents the future of tissue pathology. We see this trend being fueled by the exploding field of spatial biology, driving the identification of new spatially relevant RNA biomarkers across a wide range of disease areas," said Kim Kelderman, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. "In partnership with Roche, we are enabling customers with the full power of automated multi-omic RNAscope applications to advance research discovery, accelerate therapeutic development, and transform the future of tissue diagnostics."

The VS RNA-Protein Co-Detection assays from Bio-Techne are intended for research use only.

To learn more, visit: https://acdbio.com/automated-assay-roche

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit http://www.bio-techne.com.

