CASETiFY launches its first "Made for Google" Pixel 7 Phone Case Series, furthering Android support footprint

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CASETiFY, the global tech accessory brand loved by millennials, Gen Z, and Hollywood celebrities, has today announced the unveiling of its latest phone case series for the newly launched Google Pixel devices. For the first time, CASETiFY products have been certified by Google with the "Made for Google" badge to meet its compatibility standards with the new Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. The "Made for Google" Impact Case Series will include the new EcoShock™ impact dissipation technology from CASETiFY and provide a 4x Military Grade standard, supporting full customization options, including names, patterns and colors, as well as landmark collaborations.

Available for Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, the “Made For Google” Impact Case Series will be customizable and made with 65% upcycled plastic, withstanding drops of 8.2ft (PRNewswire)

CASETiFY CEO & Co-founder, Wes Ng, comments: "CASETiFY is really excited to receive the "Made for Google" Badge for our Pixel 7 Impact Case Series. The effort behind this project gives a clear statement on our product portfolio ambitions. We are committed to letting even more Android device owners experience the best-in-class accessory experience that CASETiFY provides. Finding the case that connects with you the most, or customizing one, now enriches the pure Android experience of even more Google Pixel owners. A truly exciting landmark for CASETiFY".

High-res images available HERE .

Apart from an 8.2ft drop protection and full customization options, the "Made for Google" Impact Case Series has passed the 4x Military Grade Standard tests (MIL-STD-810G), ensuring a solid protective experience. The series will be reinforced with EcoShock™, the impact cushioning and dissipation technology that the brand released earlier in September this year. A layer of the material will be laid out on the inner edges of the case and help dissipate shocks by turning kinetic energy into heat that can be funneled out thanks to a unique twister pattern inspired by nature.

The "Made for Google" Impact Case series for Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be manufactured using 65% recycled plastic. Recently, CASETiFY's upcycling program, Re/CASETiFY, has won a FastCompany award nomination due to its innovative approach. By recycling unwanted and used cases that customers can send to the brand in exchange for store credits, Re/CASETiFY is giving new life to old materials. It's worth noting that today, CASETiFY has already diverted over 160,000 phone cases from landfills thanks to the program, that's roughly the length of over 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The "Made For Google" Impact Case Series will be available for the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro at CASETiFY.com as well as the Made For Google website. It will come in three different colors, including Clear/Black. Kiwi, and Matte/Black. Some of the immediate collaboration options that the device will support from November are exciting collaborations such as Harry Potter and One Piece. The price range will be USD$50-60 depending on the model.

"Made for Google" Impact Case Series for Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro Price: USD50-60 Availability: CASETiFY.com , Made For Google Key Features: ● 8.2ft Drop Protection ● 4x Military Grade Standard (MIL-STD-810G) ● All-new EcoShock™ technology ● Made with 65% recycled plastic ● 3 Color Options: Clear/Black, Kiwi, and Matte/Black ● Fully customizable with prints, designs, names, and monograms. ● From November, available on major collaborations such as Harry Potter and One Piece.





About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 18 retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com .

For more information on the collection and CASETiFY products, please visit www.casetify.com and make sure to follow along on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter .

CASETiFY Logo (PRNewsfoto/CASETiFY) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CASETiFY