DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF THE TOP 100 MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2022

Donnelley Financial Solutions Ranked as #59 Among U.S. Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN) today announced it has been named to the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list by Newsweek . The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list is the result of a collaboration between the iconic magazine and Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

Creating a culture in which the wellbeing of employees is a strategic priority has allowed us to transform our business

The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

Within the survey, DFIN scored high ratings in the areas of Trust, Teamwork and Competence. "Creating a strong culture in which the wellbeing of employees is a strategic priority has allowed us to transform our business and drive value for clients, employees, and shareholders. We are glad that employees appreciate the investments," said Dan Leib, DFIN President and Chief Executive Officer.

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, and company response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as return-to-office rules, were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

"The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee's experience," said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction."

For the full Newsweek list of 2022's Most Loved Workplaces, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-100-most-loved-workplaces-2022.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

