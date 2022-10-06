Enbridge Inc. to Host Webcast to Discuss 2022 Third Quarter Results on November 4

Enbridge Inc. to Host Webcast to Discuss 2022 Third Quarter Results on November 4

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update and review 2022 third quarter results on November 4, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET).

The conference call format will include prepared remarks from the executive team followed by a question and answer session for the analyst and investor community only. Enbridge's media and investor relations teams will be available after the call for any additional questions.

Enbridge will announce its financial results before markets open on November 4, 2022.

2022 Third Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Details of the webcast

When: Friday November 4, 2022

7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET)

Webcast: Sign-up

Call: Dial-in (Audio only – please dial in 15 minutes ahead):

North America Toll Free: 1-800-606-3040

A webcast replay and transcript will be posted to Enbridge's website shortly after the conclusion of the event.

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil or renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on two decades of experience in renewable energy to advance new technologies including wind and solar power, hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. We're committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the energy we deliver, and to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media

Toll Free: (888) 992-0997

Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community

Toll Free: (800) 481-2804

Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

View original content:

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.