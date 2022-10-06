Hapbee Adds Digital Wellness Routines for Peak Performance by Accomplished Sports Agent & Entrepreneur David Meltzer

Meltzer was CEO of Leigh Steinberg Agency - best known as the inspiration for the movie Jerry McGuire.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies , Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company") the digital wellness technology company is pleased to announce the addition of "Routines By" David Meltzer to its expanding library of wellness routines - a feature that enables selected partners to share their own Hapbee wellness routines with other members of Hapbee community.

David Meltzer is an acclaimed player agent, entrepreneur and motivational speaker who famously lead the famed Leigh Steinberg Agency as its CEO. He was first exposed to Hapbee through his numerous connections in professional sports, where it has quickly become a not-so-secret tool for top performers who need that extra edge without resorting to drugs, chemicals or stimulants.

"I first learned about Hapbee as a revolutionary, non-chemical, all-natural sleep aid by friends of mine who swore that it had changed their lives. I decided to give it a try and quickly discovered that it was just as effective for me during the day - when I needed to be sharp and focused even after a full day of work," said Meltzer.

"The margin of error in the business of professional sports, whether you are on the field or negotiating a multi-million deal, is razor thin. Hapbee helps me dial in and find that edge in meetings and negotiations, despite long days or travel without any side effects."

"Routines By" are a natural extension to Hapbee Routines which launched in August 2022 as part of Hapbee's V2 Upgrade. Routines are time-released Blends, eliminating the need to restart or switch Blends manually. Routines are divided into 3 wellness categories: Sleep, Perform and Mood.

"We met David through our growing community of members in sports. It was gratifying to see someone of his stature share how Hapbee helped him reach his peak in such a high stakes profession." said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "He immediately recognized Hapbee's unique benefits as an effective alternative to the harmful and addictive nature of stimulants and when we created the ability to share his own personal Routine By we were delighted that he enthusiastically jumped at the opportunity."

David Meltzer is the Co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. His life's mission is to empower OVER 1 BILLION people to be happy. He has been an Hapbee user since 2021. Effective October 4th, he is releasing two Routines By David, available for use by all Hapbee subscribers in the Hapbee Digital Wellness App.

Hapbee Adds Digital Wellness Routines for Peak Performance by Accomplished Sports Agent & Entrepreneur David Meltzer (CNW Group/Hapbee Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Crunch Time by David Melter - "Deadlines won't wait and you need to find that extra gear to double down and power through - especially if it's getting late and you feel yourself fading" says David Meltzer. This 4-hour Crunch Time Routine by David kicks off with a quick jolt of Afternoon Slump to jump start the engine, followed by Email Mastery and Master Your Attention for total focus and maximum attention. Finish off with Zen Companion for 30 minutes of reflection as your reward and the perfect mood to edit and revise your work. If the work-load calls for another road, hit repeat and power through. Best of all, no stimulant buzz to interrupt a restorative sleep when you are finished.

Power Meetings by David Meltzer - "A big meeting usually involves a lot more active listening than talking and that requires your undivided focus and attention because you can't afford to miss even the slightest detail," says Meltzer about his Power Meetings Routine. This 2 hour Routine by David starts with a quick hit of Afternoon Slump to ensure you get the juices flowing, followed by 45 minutes of Email Mastery and 1 hour of Deep Work - built to deliver the right focus and attention required to be all in when you need it most.

Users need to upgrade to Hapbee Mobile App version 2.0.4 or later in order to access Routines and "Routines By". Updates are available as a free download in Apple's App Store and Google Play.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Blends and Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science.

