Stateside Associates Announces the Appointment of Johnathan Lozier to Principal and Promotion to Senior Vice President

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stateside Associates, the largest state and local government affairs firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Johnathan Lozier to Senior Vice President and Principal of the firm. In his new role, Lozier will help to usher in the next growth phase of the firm by expanding its consulting practice, strengthening relationships with state Democratic legislative leaders and Governors' offices, and overseeing the firm's Business Development efforts.

Lozier's promotion and appointment to Principal demonstrates a boost to Stateside's strategic leadership team.

Lozier has been with Stateside for nearly seven years, having recently served as Vice President with a strategic focus on growing the firm's business development and branding efforts, supporting its clients' advocacy efforts, and helping them navigate the complex policy and political arena of state government affairs.

"We are excited to bring Johnathan into the ownership circle as we continue to grow our firm and different issue practices, support our clients' programs and bring on new business," said Michael Behm, Stateside's Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Johnathan's commitment to clients and his passion for excellence is what keeps us at the top of our field. His new role reflects his many contributions to the firm and our exponential growth over the last seven years."

"It's vital to Stateside's success that we have only the best individuals in the proper roles to capitalize on our positive momentum," said Mark Anderson, Stateside's Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Johnathan has been integral to Stateside's success for almost seven years. With his proven ability to build and grow the firm's business development team and clientele, this addition to the leadership team is the next natural step in growth for Stateside."

"I couldn't be more excited to take on the new challenges and I'm honored to have been given the opportunity to serve as a leader of the firm. The firm's evolution and success are important to me," said Lozier. "I believe in our work and see a bright future for the firm. I am eager to lead Stateside forward in this next chapter alongside my colleagues."

Lozier started his career with Stateside as a Senior Manager on the Issue Management team in 2016; he was quickly elevated to Vice President in 2019. Before joining Stateside, Johnathan worked in several capacities for national and international non-profits as part of their policy, communications, grassroots and development teams. Johnathan also plays an outsized role in several Democratic campaign organizations, including the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) and the Democratic Governors Association (DGA).

Originally from Seminole, Oklahoma, Johnathan graduated with a B.A. from East Central University and the Institute on Business and Government Affairs (IBGA) 2008 Class of The Fund for American Studies (TFAS) at Georgetown University.

Stateside Associates is the leader in state and local government affairs. With its client first approach, Stateside Associates offers a full-service suite of state and local government relations services including strategic planning, direct advocacy, innovative issue monitoring, lobbying referral, public sector sales support, and engaging with public officials, state and local officials Groups and grass tops strategies.

Stateside Associates' employees and partners include experienced issue managers, former state legislative staff members, and regulatory attorneys. Since its founding in 1988, Stateside Associates has been championing companies, government and non-profit clients, and trade associations from all diverse industries across the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, Stateside Associates launched two new service offerings, Infrastructure Funding Advisory & Consulting and Health Care Policy Reporting & Implementation. To learn more about Stateside Associates, visit Stateside.com.

