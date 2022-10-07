Unanet Selected to The Top Construction Technology Firms™ List by Construction Executive

DULLES, Va., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) and government contractors (GovCons), has earned a place on Construction Executive's prestigious list of Top Construction Technology Firms™, further cementing Unanet's best-in-class standing in the AEC business. Unanet CRM by Cosential was recognized for its outstanding CRM capabilities purpose-built for the AEC industry.

This award follows numerous other recognitions Unanet has earned for its innovative, customer-focused approach to ERP and CRM. Unanet AE also won a 2022 Gold Stevie® Award as part of the 20th Annual American Business Awards®. Additionally, Unanet AE consistently ranks among the highest in G2's independent software rankings for critical attributes such as:

Fastest implementation

Highest user adoption

Most implementable

Easiest setup

Best customer support

Best relationship

Easiest to use, and,

Best usability

"Industry recognitions like being named among the Top Construction Technology Firms affirm what decision-makers at architecture, engineering and construction have been telling us: that Unanet is a viable, preferred alternative to the status quo, with solutions and support that empower them, from a vendor that won't try to force them into a CRM or ERP box," said Akshay Mahajan, General Manager of AEC for Unanet. "I'm proud of the Unanet team for continuing to push the innovation envelope on behalf of customers. The CRM by Cosential product offers frictionless user experience that drives user adoption by bringing CRM to users on the go and to their email."

Now in its 20th year of publication, Construction Executive is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. In its September/October 2022 issue, CE published a comprehensive list of The Top Construction Technology Firms™. CE developed The Top Construction Technology Firms™ list by asking hundreds of firms that provide technology and software solutions for the construction industry to complete a nomination form. The information collected included: 1) the firm's product offerings specific to the AEC industry; 2) the user profile (type and size of firm for which each product is recommended); 3) how each product is sold (by seat, user, license and/or project, etc.); and 4) the number of active users within the past 12 months (by individual users and/or companies). There was no fee to participate and not every firm that completed the nomination form made this curated list. After carefully scrutinizing the data collected, CE developed its 2022 Top Construction Technology Firms list. For more information, contact surveys@magazinexperts.com. Note: Some technology firms that did not submit the nomination form by the deadline were included for the sake of completeness.

More than 1,850 architecture, engineering and construction companies select Unanet ERP and CRM because they have the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet CRM and ERP AE please visit https://unanet.com/crm-aec and https://unanet.com/erp-for-a-e/erp-for-a-e-overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

