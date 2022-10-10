Ralph LaRossa Honored by American Gas Association

PSEG President and CEO recognized for vision

AGA also honored PSE&G with three awards in 2022

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AGA has announced that PSEG President and CEO Ralph LaRossa has received their 2022 Distinguished Service Award, presented today during the AGA Executive Conference. The honor recognizes visionary leaders who enhance customers' lives through dedication to their industry and communities.

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company. Its operating subsidiaries are: PSEG Power, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Long Island. (PRNewswire)

"Having started my career in natural gas and having served as an AGA president, I couldn't be more honored to receive this award," LaRossa remarked. "This is a critical time for the future of gas and the entire energy industry, as we fully embrace clean energy and implement solutions to fight climate change. Americans rely on natural gas because it has proven to be safe and affordable. Looking ahead, we have great opportunity to continue to decarbonize as we introduce innovations such as hydrogen."

In accepting the award, LaRossa continued, "embracing change means supporting the workforce of today as the energy landscape and the jobs needed evolve around us while continuing to diversify the workforce to better represent our population and the skills needed for the future. All this while companies aim to reduce carbon in every available way and help customers who are struggling to pay their bills – particularly during winter heating season. It is up to all of us how we respond to climate change and the needs of society as we transition into the future, we can and must ensure it is a just transition."

In recognizing LaRossa, the AGA acknowledged that he "has been a passionate advocate for energy customers – meeting their needs while improving safety, reliability and emergency response performance." LaRossa began his career in 1985 at PSE&G as an associate engineer. AGA said, "His long career at the company and his rise to the C-suite is a testament to his leadership within the company and his dedication to the industry."

In 2016, LaRossa was the Chair of the AGA board and led the industry effort to reauthorize the Pipeline Safety Act. LaRossa championed workforce and skills development and inspired others in the gas industry to better prepare employees to deliver energy to the customers of tomorrow.

Under his leadership, AGA created or participated in programs to help assure that utility workforces better reflect the communities they serve, including Veterans in Energy and the Next Level Leadership Women's Program.

LaRossa's passion for bringing a new generation of diverse workers into AGA member companies spurred action throughout the industry and benefitted thousands of young people. He continues to serve as a role model, inspiring many natural gas leaders.

LaRossa advocated for New Jersey's Gas System Modernization Program to upgrade more than 1,400 miles of cast-iron and steel pipes and install flood-proofed metering and regulating stations. In September 2021, his vision came to fruition when tropical storm Ida caused widespread, deadly flooding, yet thousands of customers maintained their gas service and service to interrupted customers was restored more quickly than ever before. Through several major storms and the 2014 Superbowl at MetLife Stadium, PSE&G, under LaRossa's watchful eye, kept the lights on and the gas flowing. When the current Gas System Modernization Program is completed in 2023, the updated equipment will provide more reliable service, prevent emergencies and is anticipated to reduce methane emissions by 22 percent.

AGA also honored PSE&G with three distinguished awards in 2022 including: the 2022 Leading Indicator Safety Award, "in recognition of its proactive commitment to enhancing safety;" the 2021 Industry Leader Accident Prevention Award; and, its first AGA Diamond Award of Merit, given to Paul Pirro, PSE&G appliance service technical support manager.

For more on Ralph LaRossa, please visit his profile. You also can follow him on LinkedIn.

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG's commitment to ESG and sustainability is demonstrated in our net-zero 2030 climate vision, our pursuit of science-based emissions reductions targets and participation in the U.N. Race to Zero, as well as our inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the list of America's most JUST Companies. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. (https://corporate.pseg.com).

