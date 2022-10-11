Cesium Launches Developer Certification Program

The program is free and open to individuals and organizations with expertise in building 3D geospatial applications on the Cesium Platform.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D geospatial software company Cesium has announced a new Certified Developer Program to recognize the expertise of developers who build on the platform and connect them with those who want to build innovative 3D geospatial metaverse applications.

(PRNewsfoto/Cesium) (PRNewswire)

The program is free and open to both individuals and organizations. Benefits include official credentials, a liaison to provide support, share roadmap updates and collect feedback, as well access to commercial Cesium products and content. Certified developers will be featured on Cesium's website and connected to those in the community with 3D geospatial development needs.

"The Cesium community has grown through the tremendous support of our developer community," said Shehzan Mohammed, Director of 3D Ecosystems and Engineering at Cesium. "Through this program, we want to enable developers and customers to connect and continue building top-tier 3D geospatial applications using Cesium."

Inaugural members of the program include:

Air Force Research Lab

Botts Innovative Research, Inc.

Camptocamp

Gaia3D

Pelican Mapping

SimCentric Technologies

Terria

V2i Realtime

Visit https://cesium.com/learn/certifications to learn more or apply.

About Cesium - 3D Geospatial for the Metaverse

Cesium is the open 3D geospatial platform for the metaverse. Cesium created 3D Tiles, the open standard for streaming massive 3D geospatial data. With offerings like the open source Cesium for Unreal plugin, we're empowering creators to build digitized worlds with real-world data at scale.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cesium